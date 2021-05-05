Schapiro: A mystery even to those who've mastered it

That could lead her to run for governor as an independent — a move that would be fatal to the Republican nominee, draining much-needed votes. Chase said she will do so if Snyder is selected, having accused him of scheming to snatch the nomination through allies involved in ballot counting.

Nominating conventions are intentionally opaque affairs, governed by knotty rules understood by insiders for whom control of the process is everything. This is amped up by the pivot to a virtual convention at which delegates — perhaps more than 53,000 — vote electronically at 39 stations across the state.

Republicans, for the first time, are using ranked-choice voting under which a delegate lists a first preference, followed by a second, a third and so on. It has usually adept handicappers agreeing on one thing: It could be two or more ballots before a gubernatorial nominee emerges.

Ditto the lieutenant governor candidate — six are vying — and, possibly, the attorney general nominee. Four want the No. 3 slot.