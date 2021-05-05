Schapiro: A mystery even to those who've mastered it

It is probably easier picking a pope than the Virginia Republican nominee for governor.
“They won’t be sending up white smoke,” said Chris LaCivita, a veteran operative working for Pete Snyder, the digital comms guy-turned-angel investor and one of seven candidates for the nomination to be decided this weekend at the GOP’s coronavirus-caused virtual convention. “They’ll be sending up black smoke.”
The Republican version of white smoke — at the Vatican, it signifies the selection of a new pope — could be elusive. Black smoke is a signal voting continues because there has been no agreement on a pontiff. Its equivalent will be an announcement by party leaders if ballots don’t produce a winner.
The crowded field — there also are traffic jams of candidates for lieutenant governor and for attorney general — and a new, potentially confounding system for assembling the 2021 ticket, almost certainly means multiple ballots. That could yield a surprise or two and it could be a week before we find out.
It could take that long to hand count the ballots, not to mention settling disputes over voting and delegate eligibility that might spur some Republicans to say of the gubernatorial nomination what they’ve said of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump: It was rigged.
“Absolutely, yes,” said state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, the Trump-channeling candidate, when asked whether she’d call foul.
That could lead her to run for governor as an independent — a move that would be fatal to the Republican nominee, draining much-needed votes. Chase said she will do so if Snyder is selected, having accused him of scheming to snatch the nomination through allies involved in ballot counting.
Nominating conventions are intentionally opaque affairs, governed by knotty rules understood by insiders for whom control of the process is everything. This is amped up by the pivot to a virtual convention at which delegates — perhaps more than 53,000 — vote electronically at 39 stations across the state.
Republicans, for the first time, are using ranked-choice voting under which a delegate lists a first preference, followed by a second, a third and so on. It has usually adept handicappers agreeing on one thing: It could be two or more ballots before a gubernatorial nominee emerges.
Ditto the lieutenant governor candidate — six are vying — and, possibly, the attorney general nominee. Four want the No. 3 slot.
The candidate with a majority of first-choice votes — that is, 50% or more — wins outright. If that doesn’t occur, counting continues with the lowest-finishing candidates cut and their votes distributed to a delegate’s second-choice candidate or third, should other rounds be required. To avoid being dropped, a candidate must pull at least 10%.
This is fueling multiple scenarios, one of which has Chase peaking in the first round, with her votes drifting to her main adversary, Snyder, who has adopted a somewhat Trumpian tone that contrasts with his criticism of Trump as a racist in the early days of the 2016 campaign.
Further scrambling the contest: how many delegates show up. That determines the voting strength of a delegation. Republicans use a weighted system that allows a single vote to be divided among as many as 10 delegates.
If there are fewer delegates from a locality, especially a large one, the votes they share can have less punch. But a smaller locality might be represented by a single delegate, allowing him or her to cast all of the jurisdiction’s votes, perhaps proving decisive for a candidate.
Glenn Youngkin, the wealthy former chief of a giant investment fund who began the race as an unknown, wants to expand the pool of participants. He spent heavily on television ads to introduce himself to Republicans; then, having established a profile, said he signed more than 17,000 people as delegates.
The CW is that Youngkin’s chances depend on a heavy turnout to offset candidates better known to the rank and file, such as Chase, Snyder and former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, seemingly positioning himself as everyone’s favorite alternative.
It’s a nice-guys-finish-second — or third — approach. It’s tied to what distinguishes Cox from the field: more than 30 years in government, mastery of the budget and bursts of bipartisanship on new taxes and health care. That’s a problem, though, in an anti-Establishment-dominated GOP.
Back to the problem for all candidates: turnout. Though goaded by texts, telephone calls and direct mail — some Republicans report receiving as many as 16 pieces in one day — candidates can only guess on participation.
One measure is how many conventions or primaries in which a presumed Republican has voted. Research for Snyder suggests 40% haven’t participated in either, perhaps auguring the convention is dominated by party regulars, roughly another 40%.
That’s assuming they get to their voting stations.
Some delegates, particularly in the GOP countryside, must drive more than 100 miles round trip to cast their ballots. Some with shorter journeys have to worry about congested roads, such as in Northern Virginia, where about the only red one sees these days is on stop lights.
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @RTDSchapiro