Schapiro: A new look at old-school lobbying, as practiced by one its masters

In the years following World War II, Dick Williams, a young litigator and future state and federal judge, was having lunch in the basement grill of the Hotel Rueger, opposite Capitol Square, with one of the elders of the Richmond bar, Robert Butcher. Butcher pointed out a bespectacled man, seated nearby, dining alone, who Williams did not recognize. His serious mien signaled that he did not want to be disturbed.

“That is David Mays,” Butcher told Williams, “the only man in town who can strut sitting down.”

Mays, indeed, bestrode Richmond. He was the super-lobbyist of his day, supremely well-connected, discreet, prescient and a stickler for preparation — a must even now, as many lobbyists readying for the General Assembly session that begins in barely a month would tell you.

Formal and fussy, Mays was consigliere to some of the state’s most powerful business interests as well as the conservative political apparatus they supported with fat checks. Mays dispensed advice to bankers, truckers and manufacturers and U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Sr., leader of the segregationist courthouse-to-statehouse organization that ruled Virginia for most of the 20th century.

Mays was particularly direct with himself, confiding almost every day to a mostly handwritten diary he kept for nearly 60 years. The diary’s existence — it had been under seal for 25 years, on May’s instructions, after his death in 1971 — was first reported in 1996 by Jim Latimer, who, for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, covered the Byrd machine from its zenith in the 1940s to its nadir in 1970s.

Latimer would extract from the diary an explosive nugget: That Mays, who was counsel to a Byrd-blessed state commission created to fashion a work-around to the landmark 1954 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court outlawing separate public schools for white and Black children, believed that defiance — massive resistance — to desegregation was futile and certain to fail.

The Mays diary would inspire scholarship, most recently an unpublished, multi-volume examination of the lawyer’s sweeping professional legacy by Tom Wren, a retired professor at the Jepson School of Leadership Studies at the University of Richmond.

Wren, himself a lawyer and former lobbyist for the insurance industry, most recently has focused on Mays’ work before the legislature and regulatory agencies in behalf of such interests as the trucking industry — an assignment in which he collaborated for more than a decade with one of the more colorful figures in Virginia politics: Ernest “Judge” Williams, a legislator-turned-lobbyist.

For Mays and Williams, lobbying in mid-20th century Virginia was essentially a conversation among old friends. The state was smaller, still heavily rural, with political power concentrated in a white oligarchy because a poll tax and literacy test kept the electorate compact, erasing from the voter rolls most Black Virginians and many poor whites.

Wren, who jotted on more than 22,000 index cards quotes and tidbits from the Mays musings, themselves committed to 104 legal pads, ring binders and composition books, writes of the diary, “On one hand, this is one of the crowning glories of David Mays’ journals: they provide an insider’s view of the legislative process. On the other hand, his accounts lead us into — well, the weeds. There exist, however, some through-lines, some navigational aids, which bring some coherence to this tale.”

Drawing on Mays’ reports and reflections, James Sweeney, a historian at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, nearly 15 years ago published a book on the legal and legislative maneuvering by Byrd and Company to thwart desegregation — “Race, Reason, and Massive Resistance: The Diary of David J. Mays, 1954-1959.” Latimer’s reporting was the wellspring for it — and Wren’s work.

Wren anticipates that his precis of the Mays journals — they’re held in the archives of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture — will span six volumes. The first three will examine Mays’ place in the Richmond legal community and activities before the General Assembly and the State Corporation Commission, which oversees businesses, large and small. The remaining three volumes will focus on Mays’ role in the struggles over race.

Wren jokes that he may not live long enough to complete the Mays project and that prospective publishers may look askance at it because it is “too long, too detailed; has too many footnotes and too small an audience.”

Mays, whose firm is now part of legal behemoth Troutman Pepper, was most closely associated with the Virginia Highway Users Association, an umbrella organization for trucking companies and businesses with motor fleets. Though he was not formally retained by the group until 1954, the previous year it hired him for $10,000 — nearly $112,000 today — to monitor a General Assembly commission studying taxation of the trucking industry.

That $10,000 fee, Mays noted in his diary, would be paid annually, covering his legislative work. But Mays also received monthly compensation — typically $600 for routine matters — from what these days is known as the Virginia Trucking Association. Transparency, increasingly the rule for contemporary lobbyists, was anything but back then. There was little lobbyists had to report publicly.

Though Mays — whose office was at the corner of Ninth and East Main streets, paces from the Jefferson-designed Capitol and his lunch spot at the Hotel Rueger, now The Commonwealth Park Suites Hotel — disclosed in his diary that his compensation was subject to scrutiny by the Internal Revenue Service, beginning in 1956, as part of an apparent audit of the association that Mays feared could crush its finances.

Whether the issue was taxation, truck weights or a proposal that rigs be fitted with vertical exhaust pipes, Mays handled it — made a detailed reference to it in his diary — and still found time for the garden at his house in the West End and another side interest: Edmund Pendleton, a Colonial Virginia advocate for independence whose Mays-written biography in 1953 won a Pulitzer Prize.