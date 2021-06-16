Schapiro: A Republican campaign in search of a theme

In peddling “the Big Lie” that the election was stolen by Joe Biden, Trump allegedly tried to steal it himself by pressing Georgia Republicans to declare him the winner there, triggering a criminal investigation by a Democratic prosecutor. Trump seemingly encouraged and condoned the violent attack by his followers on the U.S. Capitol in January.

And there’s the damning evidence that Trump’s Justice Department — to track down leaks about his campaign’s suspected collusion with the Kremlin in 2016 — spied on Democratic members of Congress, their staffs and family by demanding their data records from Apple.

This is not the preferred backdrop for an attempted subject change by a gubernatorial candidate who must embrace Trump to satiate the Republican base but must distance himself from Trump to stand a chance with suburban voters, many of them women, who are becoming reflexively Democratic largely out of revulsion for Trump.

Ergo, Youngkin’s musing on crime and cops “only brings the conversation back to Trump,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a politics analyst at the University of Mary Washington. Put another way: Trump’s lack of credibility on respect for the law makes it difficult for Youngkin to credibly represent himself as model of lawfulness.

Not that Youngkin isn’t trying.