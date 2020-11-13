Schapiro: AAS as Virginia's centrist AOC

The leak — if that's what it was, as a former spy, Spanberger knows all about plausible deniability — got a lot of attention. Even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — like Spanberger, a member of the anti-Trump Class of 2018 — had something to say about it. Ocasio-Cortez worried that a public, intraparty fight closely following a bad night for the House caucus was irresponsible and would sow division among Democrats.

It's not the first time Spanberger has gone her own way — and gotten her name in the headlines because of it.

Running two years ago against Dave Brat, a divisive figure within his own party, having denied renomination in 2014 to speaker-in-waiting Eric Cantor, Spanberger vowed to oppose her own party's speaker-in-waiting, Nancy Pelosi. Spanberger did — and will do so again next year, repeating that the Democratic Party requires leadership that more fully reflects not just where it is but where it should be going.

For Spanberger, that's a middle path, one still preferred by Virginia Democrats, given their picks of Ralph Northam and Joe Biden in sharply contested primaries and their tempered approach to police reform.