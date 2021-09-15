Schapiro: After debating debates, Virginia candidates finally get around to debating

The setting in which Terry McAuliffe has been preparing for the first televised debate of the gubernatorial campaign is far more welcoming than the one in which he will face Glenn Youngkin Thursday night. Youngkin's debate prep has been something of a road show, with sessions at his Northern Virginia headquarters as well as in Richmond.

McAuliffe has been meeting with several aides, usually in the study of his stone house in leafy McLean. They've been reviewing Youngkin's performance in debates ahead of the Republican convention he won in May. Staffers stand in for Youngkin and the three panelists, two of whom are reporters and one of whom is a political analyst.

Youngkin, who in refusing earlier debates has had more time to ready for the opener at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, in hyper-Trumpy Southwest Virginia, has conferred with advisers, often three hours at a time. In a mock debate, a state senator from Richmond's Henrico suburb, Siobhan Dunnavant, played the moderator, Susan Page of USA Today.

Substance and style will be at center stage, providing Virginians a rare, fleeting opportunity to see McAuliffe and Youngkin side by side. The debate runs an hour - 57 minutes, actually. The candidates, after taking questions from panelists, will ask each other one question. No opening statements allowed, only 2-minute closing remarks.