Schapiro: An aggravation lawmakers, especially Democrats, don't need

The unseasonable spring-like weather had Del. Terry Kilgore of Scott, the House Republican majority leader, taking to the streets, gamboling toward Richmond's financial district. Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, remained indoors, planting himself on a sofa in his desk-less office to peruse a tome on the Cold War.

And those who also serve because they stand and wait - House and Senate spouses, many of whom suffer through the General Assembly session from home – readied for a Champagne reception at the Executive Mansion. The host: first lady Suzanne Youngkin.

Crossover, the procedural midpoint of the legislature's annual session, is the pause that refreshes. It is a chance to recharge for the final dash to adjournment, set for March 12. But halftime has been interrupted by a reminder some lawmakers could again be campaigning full-time - and sooner than expected.

Delegates, elected this past November, may have to run again this November, setting up a statewide referendum on frosh Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin concurrent with a national referendum on Democratic President Joe Biden that could cost his party control of Congress.

Congressional losses in Virginia for Democrats might be accompanied by further legislative losses. Issues driving the top of the ballot could do the same at the bottom. Among them: the economy, inflation and the pandemic, all of which hurt Virginia Democrats in 2021.

A federal court is hearing a lawsuit that could force a special election nine months hence for all 100 House seats, raising the possibility that the chamber, which just tipped back to Republican control, in part, because of push-back to Biden, might swing to the Democrats.

Or voters - in rewarding Republicans by repudiating Biden, who won Virginia by 10 points - could install a heftier GOP majority ahead of the regularly scheduled contests in 2023 to decide control of the House.

The triggering event for this mid-session musing: A call by the Virginia NAACP for a special election.

The civil rights organization, eager to protect Black gains in the House, says the chamber is not representative of Virginia because the November 2021 elections were held in outdated districts, either too large or too small because of population shifts over the past decade.

The remedy, the NAACP said: elections in newly drawn districts. That would satisfy the constitutional requirement of equal representation. Were a special election ordered, it would be the first time in four decades House candidates would run three times in as many years.

The prospect of House elections in 2022 has had a complicated effect on the General Assembly, with delegates facing as well the prospect - if not this year then next - of fighting fellow incumbents for nominations. That's because nearly four-dozen incumbents have been doubled- or tripled-up in the same districts. Ditto 20 of 40 senators, who face re-election in 2023.

It's not enough that incumbents, at least those in competitive districts, of which there are handful, have to worry about other-party threats.

Now, under districts drawn by the Virginia Supreme Court because a bipartisan redistricting commission deadlocked, incumbents fret they'll be opposed for nominations by members of their caucus. It means Democrats worry about Democrats, Republicans worry about Republicans.

Three Democratic incumbents in Richmond are in the same House district: Jeff Bourne, Dawn Adams and Betsy Carr, who says she's running for re-election. VanValkenburg and Lamont Bagby, head of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, share a Henrico seat, with no decision yet on how the nomination would be settled. In Northern Virginia, Mark Sickles and Vivian Watts, the longest-serving woman in the House, were drawn into the same district.

Among Republicans, Terry Austin and Chris Head were paired for a seat along the Blue Ridge, both having represented districts on opposite sides of Roanoke. Tim Anderson, a Virginia Beach freshman, is in the same district as Rob Bloxom of the Eastern Shore.

Assuming there are special elections, they would have to be considered in tandem with congressional contests, also in Supreme Court-drawn districts.

The 2nd District, represented by Democrat Elaine Luria, a member of the House 1/6 committee, is rooted in purple Virginia Beach, which Biden carried in 2020 but Youngkin won in 2021.

The reconfigured 2nd is now rated a toss-up. Would a strong Republican - the party establishment favors a state senator from Virginia Beach, Jen Kiggans - running in an anti-Democratic year provide coattails for Republicans against Democratic legislative incumbents? Two lost last year to Republicans who drew on momentum for Youngkin.

Kilgore, the GOP House leader, said he isn't expecting a special election but said the party could add to its four-seat edge because "of the economy, Biden, inflation, gas prices - I could go on and on."

And VanValkenburg, chief sponsor of the measure that tossed redistricting to the Supreme Court, noted one of the significant headaches of simultaneous House and congressional elections: competition for donations and staff.

That Republicans hold the three statewide offices and the House speakership would mean a significant advantage in fundraising.

Youngkin, who says such Republican-demanded policies as abortion restrictions depend on GOP majorities in the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate, pushed more than $600,000 from his personal fortune into House races last year, atop $20 million for his own campaign.

But Democrat Scott Surovell, a delegate-turned-senator from Fairfax who favors a special election, predicted gobs of out-of-state money for his party - much as it was during the Trump presidency - because non-Virginia interests would view legislative elections as a chance to tarnish Youngkin as a presumed national candidate.

Stephen Farnsworth, a political analyst at the University of Mary Washington, wondered whether Democrats, while facing inhospitable national conditions, find Youngkin a source of enthusiasm for their legislative candidates that they failed to muster for Terry McAuliffe et. al. Farnsworth suggested a possible voter backlash to Youngkin, given that the imprecise, seemingly centrist stances of the campaign are giving way to an edgier, more visible conservatism.

Said Farnsworth, "He's less vague as governor."