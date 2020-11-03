Schapiro analysis: It's Va. Democrats' turn to live in an 'insta-call' state

When it comes to presidential politics in Virginia, Democrats now know what Republicans went through.

Former Vice President Joe Biden's victory in Virginia - the fourth consecutive Democratic presidential win here since 2008 - affirms the state's blue hue, with its voting strength concentrated in about a dozen increasingly diverse cities and suburban counties, most of them between Northern Virginia and Virginia Beach.

Hastened by enduring hostility for President Donald Trump, it was a win that was never in doubt and was called by The Associated Press minutes after the polls closed at 7 p.m.

"Virginia is an insta-call state now," Ian Sams, former communications director for U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said on Twitter.

This was deja vu all over again, perhaps a brief distraction from three hard-fought U.S. House races - in the Richmond area, South Hampton Roads and the Piedmont - that were expected to be decided by early votes that may not be fully counted until the end of the week.

All were in Trump-carried districts, two of which were won by Democrats in 2018. Democrats were spoiling to snatch the third, in part, because of infighting that spurred Republicans to dump a socially moderate incumbent for a rigid conservative.