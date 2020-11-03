Schapiro analysis: It's Va. Democrats' turn to live in an 'insta-call' state

When it comes to presidential politics in Virginia, Democrats now know what Republicans went through.
Former Vice President Joe Biden's victory in Virginia - the fourth consecutive Democratic presidential win here since 2008 - affirms the state's blue hue, with its voting strength concentrated in about a dozen increasingly diverse cities and suburban counties, most of them between Northern Virginia and Virginia Beach.
Hastened by enduring hostility for President Donald Trump, it was a win that was never in doubt and was called by The Associated Press minutes after the polls closed at 7 p.m.
"Virginia is an insta-call state now," Ian Sams, former communications director for U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said on Twitter.
This was deja vu all over again, perhaps a brief distraction from three hard-fought U.S. House races - in the Richmond area, South Hampton Roads and the Piedmont - that were expected to be decided by early votes that may not be fully counted until the end of the week.
All were in Trump-carried districts, two of which were won by Democrats in 2018. Democrats were spoiling to snatch the third, in part, because of infighting that spurred Republicans to dump a socially moderate incumbent for a rigid conservative.
In Virginia, these anti-climatic finishes for president were the rule for nearly 40 years, when between 1968 and 2004, a very different Virginia - with a still-muscular countryside and an almost-uniformly white suburban vote, both of which anchored the state right of center - would reflexively tip Republican.
Not even in 1976, when a wide swath of the Old Confederacy swooned for Georgian Jimmy Carter, would Virginia go Democratic. That year, state Republicans, in delivering the state for President Gerald Ford, were perfecting the telephone banks and frequent polling that helped make their party a political dreadnought.
Biden's triumph here provided a lift for U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat who coasted to a third term over Republican Daniel Gade. But Warner, as he did in his first Senate win in 2008, when Barack Obama broke the GOP win streak in Virginia, was running ahead of his party's presidential nominee.
This may be a reminder of Warner's lingering appeal among independents and disaffected centrist Republicans.
If the Biden win here - paired with the Warner victory - illustrate a continuum for still-ascendant Democrats, the election could portend change in the way Virginians vote.
Virginia, a state with a long history of restrictive voting practices that largely targeted Blacks, emphasized ease of voting in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is difficult to imagine this not becoming the rule in a state that has elections every year.
In response to the pandemic, early in-person and absentee-by-mail voting began 45 days ahead of the election. Also, there were fewer restrictions on absentee voting by mail, with, for example, the state dropping a requirement that a witness sign such ballots.
About two-thirds of voters cast ballots early, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. That's about 2.7 million of the state's 5.9 million registered voters. VPAP, using an algorithm, estimated that most of the early voters - 57% - were Democrats, with a late surge by Republicans, who made up 28%.
And because Election Day votes, largely cast by Republicans, were counted first, GOP candidates in those three House contests appeared to surge. Republicans were warned by their own not to get their hopes up.
Garren Shipley, a spokesman for General Assembly Republicans, said on Twitter, "Not for people who don't live this every day. Virginia saw a HUGE split in voting. Dems went early. GOP voted today. Wait on [absentee ballots] before you jump to any conclusions."
An expansion of early voting may mean more administrative challenges for local registrars, who - to address them - will press for more state aid.
Early balloting will also force candidates to retool, spending money that might otherwise go to advertising on a get-out-the-vote apparatus that would have to operate continuously until Election Day, when a separate program for same-day voters would kick in.
