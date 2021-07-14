Schapiro: Andy Miller, emblem of political dynasty unrealized

As Elizabeth McClanahan tells it, at the Abingdon law firm where she practiced, there was a banged-up metal desk used by a predecessor, Andy Miller. The firm, the former Virginia Supreme Court justice said, would assign the desk to young associates, who were told it had been that of a storied politician.

From that small firm, Miller went to Richmond, where he would build one of Virginia’s biggest law shops. It wasn’t a high-dollar firm. Rather, it was the Office of the Attorney General, which until Miller’s election in 1969, had only a dozen lawyers. Understaffed, it hired private lawyers to advise state agencies even on mundane matters.

This practice was so common — and costly — the General Assembly could not set aside with any accuracy enough money to pay the attorney general’s bills. The budget, instead, included language for a “sum sufficient.” In other words, Virginia would find cash on an as-needed basis to pay those private lawyers. Miller argued for a different approach.

Miller, who died July 2 at his Georgetown home at 88, went on a hiring spree. He added to the government payroll over two terms as attorney general more than 100 lawyers who would work hand in glove with agencies.