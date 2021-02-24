Schapiro: Another problem for VMI — incestuous oversight

When facing a crisis its hard-core, Old-Corps types consider existential, Virginia Military Institute dons its brass-button, feathered finery and marches toward the cannon fire. And VMI gets mowed down in the process.

This happened in 1997, when VMI was forced by the U.S. Supreme Court to open its ranks to women. It is happening again in 2021, as VMI, buffeted by the racial equity movement, confronts its Confederate past.

Part of the problem — then and now — might be the school’s governance.

Under Virginia law, 12 of VMI’s 17 overseers — gubernatorial appointees who make up its board of visitors — must be alumni. Eight of the 12 are required to be state residents; four, from out of state. The remaining members are four nongrads and the commander of the state militia.

VMI is not alone is having a board weighted to alumni or Virginia residents.

The boards of all of Virginia’s four-year public colleges and universities have quotas, carved in law, for graduates and residents. The boards are small — 12 to 17 members — making it relatively easy, as seen at the University of Virginia and the College of William and Mary, for a few overseers to bring things to a grinding halt.