Schapiro: Armed with budget and investments, Northam takes aim at Youngkin

In Northern Virginia, bulwark of the long Democratic win streak, Gov. Ralph Northam this past weekend ran into the Republican who wants his job: Glenn Youngkin. Northam also saw the Democrat who had the job and wants it back: Terry McAuliffe. The three men and their spouses were among the swells at Wolf Trap, the performing arts center, for its 50th anniversary party.

Northam had another celebration in mind when he and Youngkin briefly chatted. Northam was taken aback that the plutocrat-turned-politician made no mention of it: that Virginia again had been declared by business news channel CNBC the best state in which to do business — a distinction prized by governors in both parties in the escalating arms race that is economic development.

“At least he could ... say congratulations on how the economy was doing … being the No. 1 state in this country to do business,” said Northam. “That’s something that every Virginian, especially ones who want to lead this commonwealth, should be proud of.”