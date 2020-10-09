Schapiro: Back to the future in VP debate

So did Kaine after his junkyard-dog shtick against Pence at Longwood University. Kaine's friends and family still wince when the subject comes up.

Kaine's assignment from the Clinton high command was to, figuratively, get Pence on the mat and keep him there, reeling off Trump's numerous reported misdeeds — many of them issues in this campaign — and reminding voters that Pence had excused them.

Kaine did so, much as Pence would do with Harris, by interrupting and spitting out zingers while the Republican sat quietly, his body language, right down to the doe eyes, telegraphing puzzled disbelief. The result: At times, Pence — the embodiment of a particularly stern brand of conservatism — seemed a sympathetic figure.

"He's asking people to vote for somebody he can't defend," Kaine would say of Pence during evening in which Kaine's emphasis on Trump's roguish business dealings, disputed tax bills, huge debts, alleged misogyny and nativism would be dismissed by Pence as an "insult-driven campaign."

That Kaine, other than several Indiana pols, is among the few people on the planet to debate Pence meant that, for Harris, the Virginian was a go-to guy.