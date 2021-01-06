Schapiro: Benefiting from Southern political melodies

Everyone's had Georgia on their mind.
But the apparent Democratic sweep there carries us back to New Virginia.
On the same Tuesday in January, in special elections on distant points along the Atlantic seaboard, Democrats restored their majority in the U.S. Senate and affirmed it in the Virginia House of Delegates.
The former — a high-turnout contest — has career-altering implications for one of Virginia's dominant political figures. The latter — a low-turnout affair — could augur complications for Virginia's dominant political party, exposing possible weaknesses in one of its strongholds, the outer suburbs of Washington, D.C.
But that's for another day.
In a blue Senate, a freshly re-elected Mark Warner begins his third term with a new and important assignment that vaults him into leadership: the chairmanship of the Intelligence Committee, which documented in a bipartisan report Russian meddling on behalf of Donald Trump — and warned of more.
The Russians helped Trump to victory in 2016. The report contributed to Trump's defeat in 2020.
"People continue to be astonished that Mr. Trump ... has still never called out Russia," said Warner, frustrated that even in his final days as president, Trump remains dismissive of Kremlin cyberattacks, including recent hacks of government and corporate computer systems.
The intel gig might seem an out of character for a high-tech multimillionaire first sent to the Senate in 2008 to fix the nation's shredded finances by forging partnerships with Republicans. That's what Warner did as governor, facing a throbbing billion-dollar canker in the state budget.
Richmond was an easier sell than Washington.
"It's pretty wild," Warner, referring to his new chairmanship, said on the fly Wednesday, ahead of that final plunge by Trump kamikazes in Congress — including several Virginia Republicans — to deny Joe Biden the presidency. "There have been so many times it seemed close, but it didn't happen."
The United States has 17 intelligence agencies and most are based in whole or in part in one state: Virginia, principally its D.C. suburbs, the state's economic and political engine. That includes the Central Intelligence Agency in McLean and the National Reconnaissance Office in Chantilly.
Warner says his background in mobile communications and his work on the intelligence committee intersect; that a familiarity with the digital makes for a better understanding of its shadowy application by America and its adversaries.
That Warner's chairmanship can be attributed to the elections to the Senate of a Black man — Raphael Warnock, a minister — and a Jew — Jon Ossoff, a documentarian — by a Deep South state with a bitter history of racial and religious intolerance stirred for Warner memories of an Upper South state confronting similar baggage three decades ago.
In 1989, Doug Wilder became Virginia's — and the nation's — first elective Black governor, concluding a frenzied contest in which Warner stepped in late as campaign manager, imposing discipline to an organization that lacked it and freeing a control-freak candidate to fully use his considerable charm to woo voters.
The Georgia outcome now, Warner said, much like Virginia's then, represents a reckoning — a response to the "forces of reaction." This time, however, "It's the 21st-century lost cause of the Proud Boys and Trumpism," said Warner.
The intelligence panel is a so-called select committee — that is, it has specific responsibilities beyond those of a regular, or standing, committee. Warner, a member of the intelligence panel for a decade, was — in a Republican-controlled Senate — its ranking Democrat. As chairman, he will be the first Virginian to lead a Senate committee since 2007.
Republican John Warner — no relation to the Democrat but an occasional adviser to him — was then completing his third and final stint as chairman of the Armed Services Committee, a post that ensured a largely uninterrupted flow of federal dollars to defense-rich Virginia.
Democrat Tim Kaine, Virginia's second-term junior senator and his party's defeated vice-presidential nominee in 2016, sits on Armed Services. The Democratic flip of the Senate is unlikely to lift him to committee or subcommittee chairmanships. That's because of Senate rules, but mostly because of Kaine's limited seniority.
Warner, always seeking the middle ground wherever it might be and no matter how narrow, demonstrated his centrist tendencies as an architect of the latest COVID-19 relief package. He believes that in the new, narrowly divided Congress — and with Biden focusing on fixing problems left by Trump — moderation will be a must.
That's where some of Warner's other assignments come in: the tax-writing Finance Committee, the Budget Committee, the Banking Committee. All could soon be making tough decisions that shape the economy, the issue that first put Warner on the map and has been complicated by a stubborn pandemic.
"I do feel," Warner said, "like I've hit a stride now."
