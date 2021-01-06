Schapiro: Benefiting from Southern political melodies

The intel gig might seem an out of character for a high-tech multimillionaire first sent to the Senate in 2008 to fix the nation's shredded finances by forging partnerships with Republicans. That's what Warner did as governor, facing a throbbing billion-dollar canker in the state budget.

Richmond was an easier sell than Washington.

"It's pretty wild," Warner, referring to his new chairmanship, said on the fly Wednesday, ahead of that final plunge by Trump kamikazes in Congress — including several Virginia Republicans — to deny Joe Biden the presidency. "There have been so many times it seemed close, but it didn't happen."

The United States has 17 intelligence agencies and most are based in whole or in part in one state: Virginia, principally its D.C. suburbs, the state's economic and political engine. That includes the Central Intelligence Agency in McLean and the National Reconnaissance Office in Chantilly.

Warner says his background in mobile communications and his work on the intelligence committee intersect; that a familiarity with the digital makes for a better understanding of its shadowy application by America and its adversaries.