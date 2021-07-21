Schapiro: Biden his time in behalf of The Macker

President Joe Biden’s visit to Virginia this week isn’t his first on behalf of Terry McAuliffe and it won’t be his last.

In the countdown hours to the Super Tuesday primary in March 2020, Biden — his moribund candidacy having been revived a week earlier by a big win in South Carolina fueled by a big Black vote — stumped in Norfolk with The Macker, who had forsaken his own impossible dream of the presidency for a second go as governor.

The news was supposed to be that McAuliffe and most of the Democratic Establishment here were rallying to Biden ahead of simultaneous primaries in Virginia and 14 other states and territories. Instead, Biden buried the lead with another of his signature off-script utterances.

McAuliffe, Biden exclaimed, was the “once and future governor of Virginia” — and this was 16 months before McAuliffe would blow away four others in the statewide primary with 62% of the vote and carrying every locality.

It is a line Biden could recycle Friday, when he is to appear at a rally in Arlington with McAuliffe — outdoors because of COVID-19 — that’s aimed at binding up remaining wounds from the primary and revving up the Democratic grassroots, particularly in the deep-blue Washington suburbs, for the contest with Republican Glenn Youngkin.