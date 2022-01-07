Schapiro: Black pioneers, some little known, no longer footnotes in Va. history

Built by James Marion Morson, a slave-owning lawyer-farmer from Goochland County, the Italianate houses — attributed to Albert Lybrock, the architect who designed President James Monroe’s tomb at Hollywood Cemetery — are among the few reminders of the posh neighborhood that once flanked Capitol Square and its centerpiece, Thomas Jefferson’s statehouse.

The area, bounded between Broad and Main streets and Ninth and 14th streets, is now dominated by looming steel-and-glass towers to which judges, lawyers, city and state bureaucrats, health care workers, investment professionals and lobbyists commute daily.

Morson’s Row — henceforth, Reid’s Row — will stand as a monument to the 96-year-old retired surgeon who now lives in California. In 1967, running on a biracial ticket that included the moderate J. Sargeant Reynolds and conservative T. Coleman Andrews Jr., he won a Richmond-area seat in the House of Delegates. Reid served three terms.

Though he is 2,600 miles from home, Reid remains active in Virginia politics, having set up with his physician-son voter-registration and candidate-recruiting programs that recall the elder Reid’s efforts as co-founder, after World War II, of the Richmond Crusade for Voters, once the state’s premier Black political organization.

With customary modesty, Reid said in an interview Thursday that the block that now bears his name is a tribute to others: “I don’t know what I did to deserve it. Whatever I did was a community effort to bring about change. The greatest change was getting the vote organized. The people who went out to vote deserve all the credit.”