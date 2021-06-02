Schapiro: Bloodied, VMI lives to march another day

Those who attack Virginia Military Institute (VMI) as a white anachronism, wrapped in Confederate gray, defending the enslavement of Blacks, got their money’s worth from the $1 million investigation of the public college ordered by Gov. Ralph Northam — who, as a student there 40 years ago — was the chief enforcer of VMI’s rigid honor system, long viewed as unfair to cadets of color.

The inquiry, by the Barnes & Thornburg law firm, depicts VMI as a tough place for Black and brown cadets; tougher for females. Everyone expected that and would have been shocked if the report didn’t confirm a stereotypical image of VMI as a citadel of badly behaved, testosterone-riven bubbas.

It’s a perception up there with that of the University of Virginia as the preserve of hard-drinking, inbred preppies with last names for first names and of Virginia Tech as a place where hayseeds in bib overalls are handed a diploma, having kept a pig alive for four years.

These are incomplete, uninformed, unfair depictions of schools that — much as VMI is now — struggle with long histories of prejudice.