Schapiro: Both parties betting the House this year

Lee Ware, savoring a bit of shade at the start of a Glenn Youngkin-for-governor rally in heavily Republican southern Chesterfield under a sweltering June sun, framed the unfolding campaign for his party in terms not ordinarily associated with the dispassionate delegate from neighboring rural Powhatan County.
“There’s a sense that this one is the whole enchilada,” said Ware.
Put another way: Not having won a statewide election since 2009, Republicans might be looking at a last chance to demonstrate that theirs is a party with border-to-border appeal, not just a regional curiosity that woos voters, most of them white, older and rural, by saying no to gun control, abortion and racial reckoning.
But it is in disparate corners of Virginia — among them, the Richmond suburbs and Virginia Beach — that Republicans could score gains for the legislature, perhaps taking back the House of Delegates they lost in 2019, having over the previous two decades transformed it into an impermeable conservative redoubt.
In a year in which nearly every House seat is contested by the two major parties — a record 93 of 100, according to the Virginia Public Access Project — campaigns in a minimum of 15 districts could determine whether the chamber remains Democratic or flips Republican. Nine seats are held by Democrats; four by Republicans. Two held by the GOP are open.
For both parties, the House is a big hunk of the enchilada that will be sliced in November.
Millions will be spent on these local contests, which, like the concurrent races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, are becoming national in tone. Raising the stakes for the House: redistricting. Boundaries by a new bipartisan commission could tilt the map from the GOP countryside to the suburbs, where Democrats have surged.
Democrats hope to preserve their trifecta: the governorship, House and Virginia Senate, next decided in 2023. And to Ware’s point, a Republican win for governor or House — the party needs a net gain of only six seats to restore its majority — would signal a comeback from losses attributed to revulsion for former President Donald Trump.
Clustered by region, here are some of the races being watched by handicappers, operatives and lobbyists:
RICHMOND AREA:
- The open Colonial Heights seat of the retiring Kirk Cox, a former speaker and defeated gubernatorial candidate. Redrawn by a federal court, the district tipped to Joe Biden in November. It’s Democrat Katie Sponsler, an Air Force vet and park ranger, against Republican Mike Cherry, a pastor and Colonial Heights council member.
- The Henrico seats of Democrats Schuyler VanValkenburg and Rodney Willett, with the latter in a rematch with his 2019 opponent, Mary Margaret Kastelberg. The county has become increasingly blue, a reflection of its growing diversity. It is nearly 50% nonwhite. Both seats were previously held by Republicans.
- In Chesterfield, Republican incumbent Roxann Robinson survived back-to-back close calls during the anti-Trump tsunamis of 2017 and 2019. Her opponent, Debra Gardner, already has proved herself a potential giant killer. She nearly defeated a member of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors in 2019.
HAMPTON ROADS:
- Five seats in Virginia Beach potentially are in play, though one seems safe-Republican. It’s the seat of Jason Miyares, the GOP nominee for attorney general. The Republican candidate has a familiar last name. Anne Ferrell Tata is the daughter-in-law of a former Virginia Beach legislator, the late Robert Tata.
Three other seats are held by Democrats — Nancy Guy, Alex Askew and Kelly Convirs-Fowler.
In 2019, Guy defeated by 40 votes a GOP incumbent — also a household name in Virginia Beach: Chris Stolle. He lost the nomination this year to Tim Anderson, a Trump-loyal lawyer, perhaps improving Guy’s chances in a competitive city that will be hard-fought for the three statewide offices.
The remaining seat is that of Republican Glenn Davis, a two-time candidate for lieutenant governor. Democratic wins in his district for governor and U.S. Senate have elevated the party’s designs on the seat. To the annoyance of Democratic purists, Davis is opposed by a former Republican, Kim Melnyk.
NORTHERN VIRGINIA:
- Wendy Gooditis, a Democrat from red Clarke County, represents a blue-trending district that reaches into Loudoun County, a Washington suburb where Democrats are ascendant. The county also is a platform for GOP rage over critical race theory. Her Republican opponent is Nick Clemente.
- Dave LaRock, a Republican delegate from Loudoun, had much for which to answer even before he ran afoul of ballot-access rules that could have forced him to run as a write-in. He attended the rally in Washington, D.C., that was a warmup to the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.
SOUTHSIDE, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA:
- Ros Tyler, a veteran Democratic delegate, represents Trump country — a rural district along the Virginia-North Carolina border. She’s in a do-over with her challenger from 2019, pharmacist Otto Wachsmann, a Republican. Because the district leans right, Democrats give Tyler latitude to resist gun restrictions.
- Chris Hurst, representing an island of blue in a sea of red, faces a Pearisburg council member, Republican Jason Ballard. That Virginia Tech, in Blacksburg, is planning in-person classes could help Hurst with younger voters. Hurst, pulled over for suspected drunken driving in 2020 — he received a warning and was not charged — defeated a Republican incumbent in 2017.
But the guy who helped Hurst and other Democrats — Trump — isn’t quite the same target now that he was then.
