Schapiro: Both parties betting the House this year

Lee Ware, savoring a bit of shade at the start of a Glenn Youngkin-for-governor rally in heavily Republican southern Chesterfield under a sweltering June sun, framed the unfolding campaign for his party in terms not ordinarily associated with the dispassionate delegate from neighboring rural Powhatan County.

“There’s a sense that this one is the whole enchilada,” said Ware.

Put another way: Not having won a statewide election since 2009, Republicans might be looking at a last chance to demonstrate that theirs is a party with border-to-border appeal, not just a regional curiosity that woos voters, most of them white, older and rural, by saying no to gun control, abortion and racial reckoning.

But it is in disparate corners of Virginia — among them, the Richmond suburbs and Virginia Beach — that Republicans could score gains for the legislature, perhaps taking back the House of Delegates they lost in 2019, having over the previous two decades transformed it into an impermeable conservative redoubt.