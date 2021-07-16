Schapiro: Campaign as crash course in Va. government

Youngkin also said he might use an executive order to close the state to undocumented immigrants. The federal courts were wary of that when Trump, setting an illegal religious test, targeted Muslims from entering the nation.

Article V of the constitution speaks to gubernatorial power. It designates the governor commander of the militia and authorizes him to "embody such forces to repel invasion."

Perhaps Youngkin, Trump-like, wants build a wall along Virginia's border with Mexico.

Youngkin has a team of rivals on which he can call for a tutorial in state government. And supposedly he relies on it.

It includes Kirk Cox, the former House speaker who ran for governor. He is an expert on education and the budget. There's also Ken Cuccinelli, the Pete Snyder ally and ex-attorney general whom McAuliffe defeated in 2013. He knows first-hand what it's like to debate McAuliffe.

Youngkin should be a quick study.

Otherwise, he wouldn't have amassed a fortune, rising to the top of a private-equity firm from which he was reportedly forced out in a power-struggle last year. As Bloomberg reported, Youngkin was a casualty of "2 1/2 years of awkward and increasingly acrimonious parrying" with his co-CEO.