Schapiro: Campaign not peril-free for Va. Democrats

Whether you drive through Richmond’s heavily white, traditionally Republican West End or Westover Hills, a more diverse largely Democratic neighborhood, you see early signs — literally — that suggest business-and-professional class GOP voters are coming home in the 2021 gubernatorial election after four years of self-imposed exile over Donald Trump.
Red-and-white yard signs for Republican Glenn Youngkin are sprouting on lawns where little, if any, Trump bumf was ever evident. That Republicans are publicly declaring their affiliation — and preference for governor — is an indication that, with Trump out of the presidency, some think it’s safe to vote GOP again.
Though Youngkin, as a rookie candidate, is obeisant of Trump and struggles to appear otherwise, that he is a multimillionaire, a God-fearing cultural conservative and disarming TV pitch man — what disaffected Republicans believe their candidate should be — is apparently enough to convince them to forgo voting Democratic once more.
But a Youngkin victory over Terry McAuliffe, a former governor running for his old job, could be determined by factors over which both candidates have little or no control: the renewed flare-up of COVID-19; that a freshly robust economy stalls and President Joe Biden’s popularity in a state he carried by 10% in 2020 collapses.
While there are Doomsday scenarios for Youngkin and McAuliffe, for Democrats who for two years have had total control of state government for the first time in nearly 30, disaster could be a consequence of external events and the peculiarities of an off-year contest likely viewed as a harbinger of the 2022 and 2024 congressional and presidential elections.
Accompanying the rampage of the coronavirus delta variant: fears that students’ return to classrooms will be anything but normal. The departing governor, Democrat Ralph Northam, is leaving it to cities and counties to decide whether students should wear masks, auguring local political bonfires that could singe the statewide race.
Kids in class should be good for Democrats, underscoring a poll-tested theme that they’ve been responsible managers. But does that give way to anger over majority-party overreach in important vote troves, such as Democrat-trending Loudoun County, a D.C. suburb beset by a fight over critical race theory that is exposing ugly cultural fissures?
This is erupting, too, in the conservative countryside, where some school boards are balking at adopting state-authored protections for LGBTQ students. It’s an issue with which Youngkin, no fan of same-sex marriage, can squeeze extra votes from a Republican stronghold where he’ll need every single one, given the Democratic advantage in metro areas.
By September, more federal COVID-19 funds — the legislature is deciding how to spend $4.3 billion — will be flowing through the state’s economy. But what if Washington largess becomes a kitchen-table issue, interpreted by swing voters negligent of the benefits of the rescue as fiscal recklessness to which Virginians are supposedly averse?
Such divisions — among Democrats, they’re between progressives and pragmatists — present opportunities for the outs. Youngkin is attempting to seize on one: former Gov. Doug Wilder’s distaste for McAuliffe, depicted by Wilder — the nation’s first elective Black governor — as needlessly standing in the way of emerging Black statewide candidates.
It’s said that Youngkin and Wilder, who is largely estranged from the extant Democratic establishment, have conferred. And it did not go unnoticed that Youngkin announced his budget plan outside a library named for Wilder at Virginia Union University, Wilder’s undergraduate alma mater.
Perhaps the biggest reason Republicans are enthusiastic about Youngkin is that, because they have not won a statewide election since 2009, he represents their best chance to restore their relevance. He writes his campaign big checks — $12 million, so far — and, having no record other than his disputed performance at the Carlyle Group, is difficult to attack.
That’s where Trump comes in. Both candidates need Trump — McAuliffe, so he can demonize Youngkin; Youngkin, so he can energize the GOP base. He must do so carefully. Should Youngkin seem less than loyal to Trump, the Former Guy could publicly attack him, likely causing more trouble for Youngkin than three Trump endorsements already have.
Democrats, in contrast, are not as much passionate about McAuliffe as they are practical. He’s well known and viewed favorably. He’s a potent fundraiser and tireless campaigner. Having lost and won, he’s become deeply familiar with the state and its government. Having been out of office only four years, he is, in effect, the incumbent.
And for all of these reasons, McAuliffe should have coattails with which to help his running mates for lieutenant governor and attorney general, Hala Ayala and Mark Herring, respectively, and candidates for the House of Delegates, most of whom are incumbents and should derive the attendant benefits.
Unclear, though, is whether the absence of Trump, having been defeated, tamps down turnout and trims McAuliffe’s coattails. In 2017, Northam defeated Ed Gillespie by nearly 9%, a win hastened by a 5% spike in turnout from 2013. Northam led a second consecutive statewide sweep for Democrats and pulled the party within a seat of taking back the House.
But for Youngkin, first things first: more yard signs.
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com
Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @RTDSchapiro
Listen to his analysis 7:45 a.m. Friday on Radio IQ, 89.7 FM and 92.5 FM.