Schapiro: Campaign not peril-free for Va. Democrats

It’s said that Youngkin and Wilder, who is largely estranged from the extant Democratic establishment, have conferred. And it did not go unnoticed that Youngkin announced his budget plan outside a library named for Wilder at Virginia Union University, Wilder’s undergraduate alma mater.

Perhaps the biggest reason Republicans are enthusiastic about Youngkin is that, because they have not won a statewide election since 2009, he represents their best chance to restore their relevance. He writes his campaign big checks — $12 million, so far — and, having no record other than his disputed performance at the Carlyle Group, is difficult to attack.

That’s where Trump comes in. Both candidates need Trump — McAuliffe, so he can demonize Youngkin; Youngkin, so he can energize the GOP base. He must do so carefully. Should Youngkin seem less than loyal to Trump, the Former Guy could publicly attack him, likely causing more trouble for Youngkin than three Trump endorsements already have.

Democrats, in contrast, are not as much passionate about McAuliffe as they are practical. He’s well known and viewed favorably. He’s a potent fundraiser and tireless campaigner. Having lost and won, he’s become deeply familiar with the state and its government. Having been out of office only four years, he is, in effect, the incumbent.