Schapiro: Change at the point of a political bayonet

Every 25 years or so it's April 1865 again at the Virginia Military Institute. The school, as the South did 155 years ago, surrenders to reality.
In 1968, it admitted Blacks for the first time, the last public college in Virginia to do so. In 1997, women enrolled at VMI, the school having lost in the U.S. Supreme Court the previous year its long battle to remain males-only. In 2020, VMI is struggling to strike a balance between its Confederate past and people of color who represent its future.
And now the school, in part, because some newspapers circulate more widely than others, is girding for an independent investigation, pushed solely by Democrats, most notably VMI grad-turned-governor Ralph Northam, into systemic racism there. VMI, where everyone is treated badly, especially their first, or "rat," year, says it has nothing to hide.
Perhaps a high-end, out-of-state law firm will be hired to do the snooping. VMI hired a high-end, in-state law firm to do the defending: McGuireWoods; specifically, Richard Cullen, who led the inconclusive inquiry into the medical school year book photo whence sprang Northam's blackface embarrassment, which had a steroid-like effect on his racial sensitivities.
Northam, an object of sneering derision on social media by change-hostile VMI traditionalists, decided on the investigation after taking telephone calls Sunday from Black legislative leaders, among them House Appropriations Committee Chairman Luke Torian of Prince William, alarmed by fresh reporting on the school's racial culture.
VMI, third from the bottom in Black and Hispanic enrollment but ranked higher than two larger schools, Virginia Tech and James Madison University, has been trying to get ahead of the issue for months. However, it is having little luck with a Democratic regime dominated by the General Assembly's Black caucus and white liberals, many from Northern Virginia.
In September, during a break in the legislature's seemingly endless special session, Gen. Binford Peay, VMI's superintendent, met privately in Richmond with the chair of the Senate budget committee, Janet Howell of Fairfax, and the head of its subcommittee on higher education, Mamie Locke of Hampton.
To say that Howell was unhappy with VMI's post-George Floyd effort at becoming woke would be an understatement — a sentiment she conveyed to the institute's guardian angel in the General Assembly, Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment of James City, an alumnus who would encourage Peay to sit down with Howell.
Howell told Peay she read with "increasing agitation" his proposal in July for de-emphasizing VMI's Confederate heritage, while preserving its rebel iconography, and making the school more welcoming to Black and brown students, some of whom complained of racism to The Roanoke Times in June and The Washington Post this past weekend.
Peay, through a spokesman, said he wanted to confer with Howell and Locke because "there remained some concern" about his proposal, on which VMI's oversight board whose members are appointed by the governor has delayed a decision until January.
Recalling the 25-minute meeting, Howell signaled to Peay that she is prepared to use VMI's appropriation from the state — it currently receives $19 million a year — as a weapon to force change at the school. The senator, in an interview Tuesday, went further, wondering whether Virginia would be better off without VMI.
"I'm not sure how important or relevant it is," said Howell. "It seems to me its time has passed, especially if it doesn't adjust to changing times."
These times are trying for college presidents in Virginia.
Peay, a 1960 graduate of VMI who commanded the 101st Airborne Division in the first Gulf war and, at 80, has signaled an interest in retirement but whose departure could be hastened or delayed by this latest controversy, is not alone in managing crises that might have been complicated by clumsy public relations.
Katherine Rowe at the College of William & Mary has had to answer for killing, then resuscitating, in the face of threatened legal action, part of the women's sports program. James Ryan at the University of Virginia is publicly debating disgruntled alumni over students publicly using four-letter words to express their political views.
And at James Madison, Jonathan Alger has been pestered by the student press for allegedly resisting transparency in the operations of the university's administration and governing board.
Because he is a VMI graduate — the first in a century elected governor — Northam is uniquely suited to press for new ways at his old school. He is more knowledgeable than most of its traditions, quirks and protocols and can shape them with his appointive and budget powers.
The investigation, before it begins and to the frustration of VMI allies who favor change, is widely viewed as an indictment by Northam of the institute's leadership. But as the president of its honor council during his years in Lexington — a post that made him VMI's equivalent of the pope — even Northam knows the school is entitled to a fair hearing.
