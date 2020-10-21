Schapiro: Change at the point of a political bayonet

Recalling the 25-minute meeting, Howell signaled to Peay that she is prepared to use VMI's appropriation from the state — it currently receives $19 million a year — as a weapon to force change at the school. The senator, in an interview Tuesday, went further, wondering whether Virginia would be better off without VMI.

"I'm not sure how important or relevant it is," said Howell. "It seems to me its time has passed, especially if it doesn't adjust to changing times."

These times are trying for college presidents in Virginia.

Peay, a 1960 graduate of VMI who commanded the 101st Airborne Division in the first Gulf war and, at 80, has signaled an interest in retirement but whose departure could be hastened or delayed by this latest controversy, is not alone in managing crises that might have been complicated by clumsy public relations.

Katherine Rowe at the College of William & Mary has had to answer for killing, then resuscitating, in the face of threatened legal action, part of the women's sports program. James Ryan at the University of Virginia is publicly debating disgruntled alumni over students publicly using four-letter words to express their political views.