Schapiro: Congressional hopefuls toil at Labor Day launch

Jennifer Wexton is crazy for Patsy Cline.

Wexton, a Northern Virginia Democrat seeking a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, returned to her old district Friday for a ceremony in Winchester naming its downtown Post Office for the iconic country singer born there 90 years ago.

Perhaps rejected by rural-oriented Republicans as cultural appropriation, it was, nonetheless, one of those small things pols do — particularly at the Labor Day launch of the campaign season — to convince voters they’re not just talk.

Wexton, first elected in the anti-Trump wave of 2018, got action — a vote of Congress and President Joe Biden’s signature — on legislation naming the Loudoun Street outlet for Cline, killed at age 30 in a plane crash in Tennessee in 1963.

Wexton’s 10th District, shorn through redistricting of traditionally Democratic Winchester and the surrounding Republican countryside, is now anchored in the heavily blue outer suburbs of Washington, D.C.

It includes a hunk of Loudoun County — her home and that of her GOP opponent, Hung Cao, a Vietnam-born retired Navy captain, who, even as an emblem of the region’s diversity, presses anti-immigrant themes advanced by Donald Trump and echoes Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s fury over supposed woke-ism in public schools.

The 10th is among three Democratic-held districts here with varying degrees of promise for Republicans — when Biden’s approval rating was even lower, when gasoline prices were even higher and before crucial swing voters were energized by the U.S. Supreme Court decision abolishing federal protections for abortion.

With two months until the election, Biden’s numbers are improving, helped by a burst of legislative victories; gas prices are falling, and abortion rights have spurred unexpected Democratic wins in special congressional elections, most recently in New York and Alaska.

Plus, Republicans, including some running in Biden-carried Virginia, are running from Trump, who’s mired in yet another scandal — one that because of its focus on the nation’s secrets may alarm the state’s vast federal and military populations.

This does not mean these Republican campaigns — to borrow a line from one of Patsy Cline’s biggest hits — fall to pieces.

Though Cao is not viewed as much of a threat to Wexton, in the defense-rich 2nd District, by the Atlantic Ocean, Republicans are optimistic Jen Kiggans can defeat another beneficiary of midterm backlash to Trump: Elaine Luria, a member of the House 1/6 Committee and an unsparing critic of 45.

Luria talks up her support of abortion rights and goodies she’s delivered for the district, including more than $8 million to upgrade the emergency communications system on the Republican-leaning Eastern Shore.

Kiggans, who separated herself from Trump to win a state Senate seat in 2019, cozied up to him during the Republican primary, backing a budget amendment for $70 million for a full audit of Biden’s 10 percentage-point win in Virginia in 2020. And Kiggans branded the FBI as a political instrument of the Biden White House after agents searched for secret documents at Trump’s retirement home in Florida.

That’s allowed Luria to depict Kiggans, a fellow Navy veteran, as a slavish Trumpist — one who should also have to answer for her hostility to abortion.

The Kiggans message is tightly focused: Luria is unquestioning in her support of Biden, backing big-dollar programs that are driving up inflation.

Under its previous boundaries, Biden carried the 2nd District. But it’s been stripped of reliably Democratic Norfolk. Now competitive Virginia Beach, home to both candidates, is the heart of a district flanked by Republican turf, much of it rural.

Though Kiggans badly lags Luria in fundraising — the Republican has collected $1.5 million to the Democrat’s nearly $6 million — GOP organizations are spending enthusiastically for Kiggans: $3.9 million. Luria’s getting plenty of help from outsiders, too: about $1.8 million. Both can expect more.

All the noise, the money, the swingy nature of Virginia Beach — not to mention redistricting — have handicappers rating Luria-Kiggans a toss-up, which is what Republicans would have liked in the 7th District, reoriented from the suburbs of Richmond, base of Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger, to the D.C. edge suburb of Prince William County.

Spanberger, a centrist in the Mark Warner mold, is favored for a third term against Yesli Vega, a Prince William supervisor whose parents fled El Salvador. Like Cao, in the 10th District, Vega is a symbol of the new multi-hued Virginia.

Vega has courted the district’s Hispanic community, hoping to harness discomfort with Democrats over such culturally laden issues as abortion, which she opposes. But Vega, following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, may — for a blue suburb — prove too extreme on abortion. She won’t say whether there should be exceptions for rape, incest or to save a woman’s life.

Vega is in apparent retreat, too, from Trump, having removed references to him from the biographical portion of her website.

And in a district that is home to thousands of federal employees, Vega didn’t help herself by telling a conservative talk-show host government shutdowns may be among the few ways to shrink the bureaucracy during the Biden years.

Spanberger has pounced on Vega over abortion and the federal workforce, a giant economic driver in Northern Virginia. Spanberger raised the stakes by dragging into the contest the Republican whose unexpected win last year and very deep pockets were supposed to augur gains for the GOP this year: Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

In a district where Interstate 95 is vital for Washington-area commuters, Spanberger commended — sorta — Youngkin for an analysis of the overnight traffic jam along a Northern Virginia stretch of the highway during a paralyzing snowstorm shortly before Youngkin took office in January.

What, Spanberger asked, will Youngkin do to make sure it doesn’t happen again?

Youngkin replied that Spanberger is playing politics; that her query is a sign of a close race with Vega.

Wanna bet?