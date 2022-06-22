Schapiro: Congressional primaries affirm dominance of Va. suburbs

What Virginia Beach wants, Virginia Beach gets.

Ditto Prince William County.

As the suburban anchors of newly drawn congressional seats, both localities - Virginia Beach is the third-largest in the state; Prince William County, the second-largest - decided the Republican nominations in Tuesday's primaries, delivering impressive majorities for hometown candidates Jen Kiggans and Yesli Vega in the 2nd and 7th districts, respectively.

But these vote troves, early-summer sentimentality for homeys, notwithstanding, could shape up as battlegrounds this fall, when turnout is certain to rise along with awareness of the issues: inflation, crime, gasoline prices, the U.S. response to the war in Ukraine, guns, abortion rights, and a blueish state's midterm remorse over President Joe Biden.

Plus, that the Republican and Democratic nominees in the 2nd and 7th - districts prized by both parties in the fight for Congress - are women is a reminder they are in the majority in Virginia. Further, that women's numbers are increasing in the still heavily male GOP.

In 2021, a Republican, Winsome Earle-Sears became the first woman elected Virginia's lieutenant governor, a steppingstone to the governorship. In restoring their majority in the House of Delegates, Republicans toppled three Democratic incumbents with female nominees. Women make up the majority of the House Democratic minority.

In the defense-rich 2nd, bounded by the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, Kiggans emerged from a four-candidate field, winning seven of the district's eight localities, with the biggest, Virginia Beach, delivering 63% of its vote to the Navy veteran and nurse practitioner who was elected to the Virginia Senate in 2019.

It was Kiggans' Virginia Beach base and the name recognition a legislative seat affords that made her an early favorite for the Republican nomination for a swing seat that the national GOP, if measured by the stream of endorsements and money for Kiggans, deems essential to a take-back of the U.S. House of Representatives.

In the 7th, reoriented through redistricting from the Richmond suburbs to outer Northern Virginia, the district's population center, Prince William, comfortably fell to Vega. A sheriff's deputy and member of the county's governing body, Vega pulled nearly 52% in Prince William, sealing her victory in a six-candidate race initially considered a toss-up.

The Kiggans and Vega nominations underscore the continuing dominance of the state's suburbs, which - combined with its cities - are home to two in three Virginians. At the close of World War II, when the boundaries of suburban Virginia first emerged, two thirds of residents still lived in the countryside.

If geography translated to good fortune for Kiggans and Vega in thinly attended primaries - turnout in the 2nd was 7.3%; 7% in the 7th - it is a potential wild card in November against Democratic incumbents Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger, both of whom first won in the 2018 backlash to Donald Trump, elected president two years earlier.

Bowing to the GOP's stoutly conservative base, Kiggans and Vega were publicly deferential of Trump and his false claim the 2020 election was rigged. Plus, both candidates elevated their profiles among primary voters with endorsements from such Trump enablers as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

But in a higher-turnout general election, Virginia Beach and Prince William behave differently. Democrat Joe Biden carried both for president in 2020. The following year, they split for governor. Virginia Beach fell to the winner, Republican Glenn Youngkin, while Prince William remained Democratic, favoring Terry McAuliffe.

Youngkin's slender win over McAuliffe was widely interpreted not just as a repudiation of Biden but resentment among swing voters over the Democrats' post-George Floyd lurch to the left on racial equity and their perceived underestimation of COVID-19's disruptive effects on the economy and children's educations.

Republicans believe these are enduring givens with national application and will dwarf emphasis on local concerns by targeted Democrats, such as Luria and Spanberger.

Luria - like Kiggans, a Navy veteran - talks up her support of military spending, a huge driver of the Hampton Roads economy. Mindful of her new district's commuter population, Spanberger is among those pressing Biden to use federal emergency authority to increase gasoline production, potentially lowering prices.

Virginia Beach is expected to be sharply contested if only because Luria, too, calls it home. However, a divided vote in Virginia Beach is likely easily offset to Kiggans' advantage. Because of redistricting, heavily Democratic Norfolk was shifted to an adjacent district. The remaining territory in the reconfigured 2nd is largely Republican.

And that reflex could be strengthened by Republican resentment over Luria's membership on the House 1/6 Committee, though the Democrat is likely to make much of repositioning by Kiggans to woo Trump voters. That includes her support in the General Assembly of a full-on audit of Biden's easy win in Virginia.

In the 7th, because its cornerstone is increasingly Democratic Prince William, Spanberger may have an easier time holding the center and, perhaps, stranding Vega on the right. Also, Spanberger, a former CIA operative and postal service investigator, has security credentials that match, if not exceed those of Vega, who is a deputy.

Vega ran with the support of such conservative lions as Cruz, former Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli and former Rep. Dave Brat, whom Spanberger defeated. Such endorsements helped Vega in many of the district's other 10 counties, most of which are rural and red.

But that she's been elected to the board of supervisors in majority-minority Prince William allows her to tap into the county's Black and Brown communities, which not long ago were demonized by the GOP. And Vega could become the first Latina elected to Congress from Virginia.

Because what Prince William wants, Prince William gets.