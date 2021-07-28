Schapiro: Democratic discipline, a rarity, makes session special

The orderliness with which Democrats have readied for the 2021 special session is quite the contrast with the 2020 special session. It dragged on and on and on — over the coronavirus, the color line, restrictions on cops — because squabbling Democrats failed to adopt rules for conducting the people's business.

It's not a mistake they intend to repeat next week. But Democrats will have to make some accommodation to Republicans because Democrats lack the supermajorities with which they can impose their will. That means, for example, Democrats can't further accelerate the timetable for acting on legislation.

Still, the current rewrite of the Virginia budget has been going on largely out of view for weeks, with Democrats ladling out this one-time pile of federal funds for the programs that are supposed to please their voters and perhaps attract independents and anti-Trump Republicans.

This spending spree is a three-fer: House Democrats can say they are delivering for their districts. Northam, who leaves the governorship in January, can more sharply frame his legacy. And the party’s statewide ticket, led by Terry McAuliffe, can, in the dash to Election Day, tout both as consistent with a center-left Democratic continuum.