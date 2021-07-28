Schapiro: Democratic discipline, a rarity, makes session special

The special session of the Virginia legislature last year began in the depths of summer and reached into autumn. It was an 83-day marathon, longer than lawmakers’ annual winter get-together, with an agenda driven by the economic aftershocks of the COVID-19 outbreak and the racial reckoning sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.
The Democrat-controlled General Assembly convened Aug. 18, 2020, and finally quit Nov. 9. The House of Delegates met mostly virtually and the Virginia Senate, in person, in a socially distanced, masks-required setting at the Science Museum of Virginia, several miles from the state Capitol.
Another special session begins Monday, again in the depths of summer, and if it runs beyond Aug. 12, an informal deadline batted around by legislators, staff and lobbyists, the majority party fears running into trouble in autumn — at the polls. For Democrats, this go-around — the legislature will return to the statehouse — is about getting out of town.
Against the backdrop of elections for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and the House, the special session — for usually restive Democrats — is about discipline, steering to state programs $4.3 billion in a second wave of federal pandemic relief funds and doing so with as little fuss as possible.
And they don't have to touch until next year a $2.6 billion surplus attributed to the early bounce-back from the pandemic.
Still, out-of-power Republicans have their own script, never mind that their party's total opposition in Washington to the latest COVID-19 bailout gives their legislators in Richmond little latitude to complain.
The GOP minority dislikes the popular, temporary increase in jobless benefits that lapses in September, saying it's keeping Virginians from returning to work. That makes it difficult for Republicans, for whom efficiency in government is a tried and true theme, to criticize the near-collapse of the benefits-payment system overwhelmed by unemployment claims.
Democrats want to spend about $900 million of the state's share of the American Rescue Plan Act on replenishing the depleted unemployment fund, avoiding a huge increase in payroll taxes and shoring up the Virginia Employment Commission.
So if Republicans can't wail about programs, they can still whinge about process.
They’ve carped over a decree by the Democratic chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, Luke Torian of Prince William, that he will not consider members' spending proposals because the money is largely spoken for, having been carved up by Gov. Ralph Northam and budget writers, most of them senior Democrats.
The Torian Rule aims to maximize efficiency by minimizing debate. Ditto a recent survey of state senators, who don't face re-election until 2023, on their priorities for rescue bucks. It was ordered by the Democratic chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, Janet Howell of Fairfax.
The orderliness with which Democrats have readied for the 2021 special session is quite the contrast with the 2020 special session. It dragged on and on and on — over the coronavirus, the color line, restrictions on cops — because squabbling Democrats failed to adopt rules for conducting the people's business.
It's not a mistake they intend to repeat next week. But Democrats will have to make some accommodation to Republicans because Democrats lack the supermajorities with which they can impose their will. That means, for example, Democrats can't further accelerate the timetable for acting on legislation.
Still, the current rewrite of the Virginia budget has been going on largely out of view for weeks, with Democrats ladling out this one-time pile of federal funds for the programs that are supposed to please their voters and perhaps attract independents and anti-Trump Republicans.
This spending spree is a three-fer: House Democrats can say they are delivering for their districts. Northam, who leaves the governorship in January, can more sharply frame his legacy. And the party’s statewide ticket, led by Terry McAuliffe, can, in the dash to Election Day, tout both as consistent with a center-left Democratic continuum.
By midweek, Democrats had rolled out plans for spending more than $3 billion of the $4.3 billion. They include $700 million for broadband internet service, more than $400 million to keep raw sewage from polluting the James River, and $250 million to improve public school heating and air-conditioning systems.
They're all uber proposals that even imperiled House Democrats should be able to embrace, though perhaps budget fine print will include goodies specific to districts that could flip Republican, including three in Virginia Beach, a couple in the Richmond area and one each in Southside and Southwest Virginia.
Because it's an election year, Democrats — notwithstanding, uncertainty over COVID-19 and its implications for the economy and politics — want to be seen as models of sweetness and light. But there's another bit of business for the special session that can bring out the worst in legislators: picking judges, including seven for the Court of Appeals.
It's patronage and the prerogative of the majority party.
Democrats could have something to fight about after all.
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com
Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @RTDSchapiro
Listen to his analysis 7:45 a.m. Friday on Radio IQ, 89.7 FM and 92.5 FM.