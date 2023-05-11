U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, re-elected in November in a redrawn district rooted in the outer D.C. suburb of Prince William County, where Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigned nearly nonstop for her Republican opponent, appeared at a fundraiser in Virginia Beach in December for Aaron Rouse. He would win a snap election in January for an open, previously GOP-held state Senate seat, buttressing the slender Democratic majority that is thwarting Youngkin’s anti-tax, anti-abortion, anti-green agenda.

Mayor Levar Stoney, winding down nearly eight years at City Hall during which Richmond’s population has risen and its Confederate monuments have fallen, last month plumped for Lashrecse Aird, a candidate for the Democratic nomination in a Petersburg-anchored Senate district. She is challenging incumbent Joe Morrissey, who, until Rouse’s victory put it out of reach, was the potential Democratic defector who might have delivered for Youngkin a 20-week ban on most abortions.

That Stoney and Spanberger, both of whom have appeared elsewhere in the state, are mindful of Democratic fortunes beyond the borders of their home turf speaks to their own fortunes; that hustling for the party and its candidates is a way to help their ambitions for something bigger: the Virginia governorship.

Stoney who leaves the mayoralty in 2024, has all but declared for the 2025 Democratic nomination. Spanberger is considering a gubernatorial bid and could decide after the November legislative elections.

You would think that Virginia Democrats would have better things to talk about than the next election for governor, especially with high-stakes House and Senate primaries in June that could yank the state party further left, threatening its chances of holding what little legislative power it has, much less restoring total control of the General Assembly.

But the 2025 campaign looms large for a party with a greatly diminished statewide presence — and a lot of talk about reversing that focuses on Spanberger and Stoney.

They are not the only Democrats interested in the governorship.

There is retiring Del. Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax, the former Speaker of the House — the first woman and Jewish person to hold that office, albeit for a single, two-year term. Del. David Reid of Loudoun is also an unofficial candidate. Both represent Northern Virginia, the vast deep-blue trough of suburban votes on which Democrats depend but — as the narrow, Youngkin-led Republican sweep in 2021 shows — does not guarantee a statewide victory.

Private chatter among Democrats — legislators, local elective officials, operatives and activists — increasingly centers on Spanberger and Stoney, in part because the former is coy about her ambitions and latter is anything but about his.

Stoney and Spanberger also represent different brands of Democratic politics, both of which must mesh if the party is to be restored to the governorship as well as the subordinate statewide offices — lieutenant governor and attorney general.

As the Black mayor of a majority-minority city, Stoney is an emblem of the party’s reliable, multi-hued metropolitan foundation that has produced large numbers of legislators, county supervisors and city councilors.

As a white member of Congress with suburban origins and a significant GOP-leaning constituency, Spanberger is a symbol of the center-left coalition that revived the Democratic Party in the 1980s and the early and mid-2000s with the votes of independents and disaffected centrist Republicans.

Put another way — and this is what Democrats are asking in largely hushed tones, rather than risking the diversion of attention from the General Assembly campaigns — does Stoney’s presumed strength among voters who typically decide primary elections suggest weakness in a general election? Does Spanberger’s presumed strength among voters who typically decide general elections suggest weakness in a primary election?

Stoney, first elected mayor in 2016, was returned to office in 2020 on a stronger electoral performance, winning by plurality but carrying six of heavily Democratic Richmond’s nine wards in a three-way race against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and unrest fueled by the death in police custody of George Floyd, an episode that would hasten the razing of the city’s Confederate monuments.

Spanberger won her first term in 2018, defeating a Republican incumbent in a 7th U.S. House District then tethered to the blue-ing Richmond suburbs of Henrico and Chesterfield counties. Hostility for Donald Trump figured prominently into 2018 and 2020. In 2022, with the district reoriented to the Washington suburbs — and viewed by handicappers as a toss-up seat — Spanberger won by roughly 5 percentage points.

In all of her races, she vowed to oppose Nancy Pelosi for Speaker, saying Pelosi was a reminder of outdated, reflexively liberal politics. Look to liberals to remember that in a statewide primary increasingly shaped by national politics, personalities and policies, all of which could lead Spanberger to conclude defending her congressional seat in 2024 takes precedence to a run for governor.

But it was Spanberger’s performance in GOP-friendly territory that fed chatter she would be a strong statewide candidate, whether for U.S. Senate or governor. Spanberger ran ahead of President Joe Biden and Terry McAuliffe, the 2021 gubernatorial nominee and Stoney mentor, in such red counties as Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Spotsylvania.

Both Stoney and Spanberger know how to raise money — and spend it.

Stoney’s Better Way political action committee is now brimming with $258,000, which he can direct to legislative candidates. Spanberger has set up a PAC to assist Virginia Democrats running for Congress and the General Assembly. So far, she has steered dollars to candidates in Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads and the Richmond area.

Filler-Corn, as a measure of fundraising prowess during her two years as speaker, is sitting atop a pile of cash — more than $1 million. She can invest it in her candidacy directly and indirectly, building out a statewide organization and amassing chits by subsidizing local and regional candidates.

All this speculation about 2025 may be keeping Democrats excited, engaged and energized. But Republicans have something Democrats do not: a bench that includes a lieutenant governor, Winsome Earle-Sears, and attorney general, Jason Miyares.

And they have done what Stoney, Spanberger, Filler-Corn and Reid can only dream about: They have already run — and won — statewide.