Schapiro: Democrats behaving as a majority party should

If the legislature is in recess, it merely takes a timeout. This means lawmakers are still on the clock. That ensures their prerogatives remain theirs alone. Among them: choosing judges. The former GOP majority often went into recess during the McAuliffe years to block him from making interim selections for the courts.

This round of judicial elections is expected to begin in earnest when the General Assembly returns from its weekend break. It could continue beyond Labor Day because, at a minimum, the legislature will have to reconvene to accept or reject Northam’s amendments to, and vetoes of, measures passed during the special session.

Which spotlights the fine print in the evolving plan for spending more than $3 billion of the $4.3 billion Richmond is receiving from Washington under the American Rescue Plan Act.

Some of those little words and bigger numbers will give you a good idea which Democratic House incumbents could be in trouble this fall.

There’s $1 million to help finance in Virginia Beach the Virginia African American Cultural Center. It could be a base-motivating talking point for Nancy Guy, a barely elected first-termer, and other targeted Democrats in the resort city roiled by racial tension.