Schapiro: Democrats behaving as a majority party should

A sure sign General Assembly Democrats are on the same page: They tore one to pieces barely two hours into the legislature’s election-year special session to divvy billions in federal COVID-19 rescue bucks.
With majorities in the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate, you would think Democrats have little difficulty agreeing on the issues that tipped the legislature blue in 2019 for the first time in nearly three decades.
Think again.
This past Monday, Democrats quickly bogged down over procedure, failing to reach terms on a timetable and agenda for the special session through a so-called procedural resolution.
This was not supposed to happen. Democrats had vowed to avoid a repeat of a similar impasse last August that pushed a special session into November.
There might be a bit of genius to this latest goof up because it allows Democrats to protect a prized perquisite of the General Assembly’s majority party: picking judges.
This might seem a lofty assignment, one guaranteed lawmakers by the Virginia Constitution. Let’s call it what it really is: political patronage — as in, to the victors go the spoils.
Had the House and Senate agreed on a procedural resolution that included a firm date for quitting Richmond and resuming the summer’s principal business — the campaigns for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general and control of the House — Democrats risked leaving it to a soon-to-be lame-duck governor, Ralph Northam, to fill judicial vacancies.
A big feed is about to begin — for starters, eight seats on a Virginia Court of Appeals expanded from 11 to 17 judges — and the restored Democratic majority has no intention of sharing it with anyone. Even a governor of the same party.
In selecting appellate judges, there will be domino effect. Elevating judges from the lower courts creates openings on the circuit, general district and juvenile and domestic relations benches.
Republicans are complaining Democrats will pack the courts with criminal-friendly liberals. Democrats complained Republicans packed the courts with prosecutor-friendly conservatives.
This boils down to two words: adjourn and recess.
If the legislature adjourns, it has officially concluded its work. At that point, should there be an opening on the Virginia Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals or a local circuit court, the governor can make an interim appointment. That selection would have to be endorsed by the General Assembly within a month of its return.
If the interim judge is not endorsed — “elected,” in constitutional parlance — he or she is out of a job. This is what happened in 2015 to Jane Marum Roush. She had been named to the Supreme Court by Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Sterling credentials, notwithstanding, Roush was dumped by a Republican-controlled legislature — because it could.
If the legislature is in recess, it merely takes a timeout. This means lawmakers are still on the clock. That ensures their prerogatives remain theirs alone. Among them: choosing judges. The former GOP majority often went into recess during the McAuliffe years to block him from making interim selections for the courts.
This round of judicial elections is expected to begin in earnest when the General Assembly returns from its weekend break. It could continue beyond Labor Day because, at a minimum, the legislature will have to reconvene to accept or reject Northam’s amendments to, and vetoes of, measures passed during the special session.
Which spotlights the fine print in the evolving plan for spending more than $3 billion of the $4.3 billion Richmond is receiving from Washington under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Some of those little words and bigger numbers will give you a good idea which Democratic House incumbents could be in trouble this fall.
There’s $1 million to help finance in Virginia Beach the Virginia African American Cultural Center. It could be a base-motivating talking point for Nancy Guy, a barely elected first-termer, and other targeted Democrats in the resort city roiled by racial tension.
An education program for low-income youth in Henrico County would get $500,000. That handout could help Rodney Willett, facing a rematch with his 2019 opponent. And $500,000 to expand career and technical education programs in Fredericksburg appears to be political aid for Joshua Cole.
After-school and summer education programs in Greensville and Sussex counties are in line for $200,000. Those rural Southside localities are represented by Roslyn Tyler. She’s facing a repeat challenger for whom Republicans are betting the third time is the charm.
But the approaching elections aren’t the only ones General Assembly Democrats have in mind.
The imprecise approach to special session procedure — and the possibility the legislature could be recess beyond Nov. 2 — has another benefit for Democrats, assuming they hold the governorship.
Departures from the House and Senate for high-paying, pension-padding jobs in a second McAuliffe administration would trigger special elections.
Because the legislature would still be in session, it would fall to the House and Senate leadership — not the governor — to schedule those elections.
And the dates of the elections, set with the intention of maximizing the party’s advantage, would be a sure sign Democrats are on the same page.
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com
Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @RTDSchapiro
Listen to his analysis 7:45 a.m. Friday on Radio IQ, 89.7 FM and 92.5 FM.