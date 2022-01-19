Schapiro: Democrats fight off their funk over Youngkin

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to "turn the page," as he said Monday in his first address to the Virginia legislature.

Democrats want to close the book.

There is an upside to the fights Youngkin is picking with Democrats over COVID-19 mask mandates for school kids, pulling out of a regional scheme to cut greenhouse gases and purging from the classroom race-laden lessons in history and culture that infuriate a noisy slice of white suburbia.

This keeps Youngkin's voters - Trumpsters and others - attuned, engaged and angry. In politics, it's often more about the fight than finding common ground. No one knows better than Democrats who, in their funkin over Youngkin, aim to give as good as they get.

In subtle ways, Youngkin helps them by spotlighting his unfamiliarity with the procedures and personnel that keep the state bureaucracy creaking along. This should not be a surprise. The frosh governor has never held office before. That he's at work before sunrise suggests he's eager to master the job.