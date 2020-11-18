Schapiro: Despite down market, GOP berth for Virginia's next governor has value

As a presumed marker for his candidacy, Youngkin started in June a program to help those who lost their jobs to the coronavirus. A conversation about restarting the economy might be more interesting to voters than the road-funding formula.

Despite the rise of business-wary progressive Democrats, corporate credentials still count here. The debate over his investment acumen, notwithstanding, a business background helped Democrat Terry McAuliffe win for governor in 2013 and he hopes to again in 2021.

But they meant naught the first time McAuliffe ran in 2009, when — and this might be a lesson for Youngkin — he was rejected in the primary as an uninformed interloper.

That McAuliffe faces three opponents for the Democratic nomination might instill in Republicans confidence they can win next year. This assumes the primary ruptures the party, forcing McAuliffe, as a 60-something white male, to explain why — during a period of heightened racial sensitivity — he’s standing in the way of three Black candidates, two of them women.

If Democrats have shown anything during the Trump era, it’s that they’re good at falling in line. But with Trump gone, do Democrats fall apart, riven by Biden overreach? In a state that increasingly mirrors the nation and where voting, despite GOP efforts otherwise, is becoming effortless, Republicans can’t count on it.