Schapiro: Despite term limit, Northam running for re-election

Ralph Northam is thinking of endorsing Terry McAuliffe for Northam's second term as governor.
Coming off the final full legislative session of his nonrenewable four-year term, Northam is in legacy mode. While those close to him say an endorsement is not a done deal, that Northam might make one suggests he aims to burnish his image and believes early consensus among Democrats would contrast dramatically with the chaotic Republican contest.
Over the next month, Northam is expected to more sharply focus on the June 8 primary in which fellow Democrats fashion their statewide ticket. In November, it could seal Virginia's status as a blue state or show that Democratic gains in the Trump era were an aberration.
A Northam endorsement would be prized by any of the 15 candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, conferring credibility and cash. Its value is magnified by what it says about Northam and his claw-back from the blackface embarrassment that nearly cost him the governorship two years ago.
Northam is generally popular with Virginians — he had a 54% approval rating in a recent public poll — but is really popular with Virginia Democrats. Private polling for Democrats — yes, it should be viewed skeptically — shows Northam with an approval rating among the party's grass roots around 90%.
Pair Northam's standing with an enduring feature of Democratic primaries — they draw older voters with a preference for more moderate candidates — and what emerges is a picture of a party electorate that, even in a period of breathtaking change, prefers stability.
Put another way: Democratic voters are more practical than aspirational.
Still, during this period of elevated racial sensitivity, a Northam endorsement of McAuliffe — a white guy with substantial Black support — could discourage younger, more liberal voters, many of them people of color and for whom diversity is an article of faith.
Northam ran in 2017 as the logical successor to McAuliffe, who had been elected governor four year earlier and made no secret of his preference for Northam. It was a talking point Northam used to turn back a primary challenge from the left by Tom Perriello and in the general election against Republican Ed Gillespie.
As governor, this meant Northam would finish work McAuliffe started, most notably, Medicaid expansion. Northam would also continue steps McAuliffe had taken in economic development, such as the Amazon headquarters in Northern Virginia, and restoration of civil and voting rights for felons.
Northam redeemed himself for the racial calamity of February 2019 that spurred McAuliffe and others to demand his resignation. Nine months later, Democrats took back the General Assembly, empowering the party to push through advances long blocked by the GOP: gun control, expanded voting rights and local control of Confederate iconography.
Now it's McAuliffe's turn to position himself as Northam's heir. He would bracket Northam — preceding and succeeding him — and, should Democrats hold the House of Delegates, have an advantage he could only dream about during his first term: a legislature controlled by his own party.
A Northam endorsement, too, could provide McAuliffe a rationale for another go as governor. He is the front-runner in a five-candidate field that includes two Black women, neither of whom has moved beyond single digits, and a Black man running a distant second to McAuliffe.
The crowded Democratic contest means opposition to McAuliffe is sliced and diced, setting up a scenario akin to the Richmond mayoral election last year. Incumbent Levar Stoney — bumpy first term, notwithstanding — was re-elected by plurality because the opposition was split between two challengers.
This raises an issue of which Northam is said to be mindful: One of the Black women running for governor, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, has credentials that should appeal to many Democrats as well as moderate independents and Republicans: nearly two decades as a legislator, a potent geographic base and a corporate law practice.
Were the primary between McAuliffe and McClellan, the dynamic would be different. McClellan could more easily reach to McAuliffe's base in Northern Virginia, a region rich in votes, diversity and an aware professional class.
McClellan has Establishment appeal, not unlike McAuliffe, and historic appeal, not unlike Doug Wilder. He was the veteran lawyer-legislator, also from Richmond, who harnessed the suburban vote to become the first Black person elected statewide in Virginia as lieutenant governor in 1985, and the nation's first elective Black governor four years later.
Which brings up a different endorsement, one with which McAuliffe is familiar: The editorial page of The Washington Post.
In the 2009 primary, running the first time for governor against two others, McAuliffe saw the nomination slip away when The Post threw its support to a rural Democrat, state Sen. Creigh Deeds of Bath.
And what might The Post do in 2021, given the choice between the past and future — a former governor seeking a second term and, perhaps, the first Black woman governor in U.S. history?
