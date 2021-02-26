Schapiro: Despite term limit, Northam running for re-election

Now it's McAuliffe's turn to position himself as Northam's heir. He would bracket Northam — preceding and succeeding him — and, should Democrats hold the House of Delegates, have an advantage he could only dream about during his first term: a legislature controlled by his own party.

A Northam endorsement, too, could provide McAuliffe a rationale for another go as governor. He is the front-runner in a five-candidate field that includes two Black women, neither of whom has moved beyond single digits, and a Black man running a distant second to McAuliffe.

The crowded Democratic contest means opposition to McAuliffe is sliced and diced, setting up a scenario akin to the Richmond mayoral election last year. Incumbent Levar Stoney — bumpy first term, notwithstanding — was re-elected by plurality because the opposition was split between two challengers.

This raises an issue of which Northam is said to be mindful: One of the Black women running for governor, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, has credentials that should appeal to many Democrats as well as moderate independents and Republicans: nearly two decades as a legislator, a potent geographic base and a corporate law practice.