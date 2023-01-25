Schapiro: Early jockeying in Democratic horse race for governor

Jeff E. Schapiro Follow Jeff E. Schapiro Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and Mayor Levar Stoney of Richmond earlier this week attended a fundraiser in the city's tony Fan District for state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, the heavy favorite in the Feb. 21 special election for the Richmond-anchored congressional seat of the late Democrat Donald McEachin.

Spanberger, freshly reelected to a third term in a district reoriented from the Richmond to Northern Virginia suburbs, and Stoney, serving his second term, were all smiles, posing for a photograph with McClellan and three other Democratic bigs: U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine; Richmond prosecutor Colette McEachin, the congressman's widow; and the host, Ben Dendy, a gubernatorial aide-turned-lobbyist whose house is paces from McClellan's.

All six projected cheer, confidence and certainty. This is what politicians do, even those – maybe that should be "especially those" – who are rivals, as Stoney and Spanberger are fast becoming for an office for which the former has all but declared and the latter apparently is considering: the Virginia governorship.

In recent days, Spanberger and Stoney have put in place new fundraising apparatuses, initially to support their party's candidates in the November elections to decide control of the legislature. Democrats are aiming to build their majority in the Virginia Senate and take back the House of Delegates from Republicans, who narrowly won it in 2021 on the coattails of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

That Spanberger is taking this step is a subtle but significant signal that she envisions a larger role for herself in Virginia politics and takes to heart the constant murmuring that, having run and won in heavily Republican territory, she has proven centrist cred that could translate statewide.

The urgency of such appeal is underscored by Youngkin's slender victory over Stoney's political rabbi, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe. It was a reminder that Virginia can be more purple than blue.

A former operative and patronage-dispensing secretary of the commonwealth under McAuliffe, Stoney is closely aligned with the dominant Democratic left and has never concealed his ambition for governor. Indeed, Stoney's candidacy for mayor – he was first elected in 2016 and reelected four years later – was routinely depicted as a warmup for a statewide candidacy, never mind that his years at City Hall have not been without embarrassments and setbacks.

Though Stoney and Spanberger, ahead of the 2025 gubernatorial campaign, are viewed as adversaries, they are allies. Stoney endorsed Spanberger in her first race in the old 7th District in 2018, when she rode the anti-Trump wave to defeat Republican U.S. Rep. Dave Brat. Richmond was not in the district – it's in the 4th, where McClellan is expected to defeat three-peat GOP candidate Leon Benjamin – but the 7th was home to many people who commute to jobs in the city.

Spanberger, from Henrico, one of Richmond's principal bedroom communities, made no endorsement for the mayoralty in 2020, when she won a second term.

Stoney's One Richmond political action committee is being reconstituted as a Better Way. The PAC has already held a fundraising reception in Washington, concurrent with the winter meeting this month of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and is planning a February event in Richmond. Better Way, which recently hired McAuliffe's youngest daughter, Sally, as operations manager, was organized under state law, which allows sky's-the-limit contributions.

Spanberger, in a Jan. 19 email to supporters, said she is launching SPAN PAC to assist Democrats running for the General Assembly. She is asking donors to split contributions between her congressional campaign and the new committee. In contrast with the Stoney PAC, Spanberger's is governed by federal law. It limits what SPAN PAC can take in and give out.

Beyond serving as the taproot of a full-blown campaign, the Stoney and Spanberger PACs are identical in an important respect: By sprinkling around money and services, they are vehicles for amassing chits for the future. That a candidate, particularly one who wins, will remember who backed him or her with cash, and will reciprocate if and when their benefactor's name is on the ballot. In this instance, for Virginia's highest office.

Handicappers give greater weight to the prospect of a Spanberger-Stoney matchup in a Democratic primary two years hence, in part, because of that aforementioned photograph.

Until McEachin's unexpected death in late November created a vacancy in the 4th District, McClellan, a corporate lawyer, was positioning for a second go for the nomination for governor, having run a distant third behind McAuliffe and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy in a five-way contest in 2021.

Not that Stoney and Spanberger would be the only Democratic candidates.

Two members of the House of Delegates are considering or mentioned for the gubernatorial nomination: Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax County, the first woman and first Jew to become Speaker, and David Reid of Loudoun County. Both represent strongly Democratic localities in the Washington suburbs, where Spanberger introduced herself this past year when the 7th District's center of gravity shifted to Prince William County from Henrico and Chesterfield counties because of redistricting.

A Stoney-Spanberger contest is intriguing.

Both are in the their early 40s and graduated from Virginia universities. Stoney, who is Black, was raised in defense-rich York County on the Peninsula; Spanberger, in Henrico, where she grew up with a number of women activists who are among her most energetic supporters. Stoney made his career in politics, while Spanberger – furious over the rise of Trumpism – veered to politics after years in law enforcement and intelligence.

As secretary of the commonwealth, Stoney assisted McAuliffe in restoring the voting and civil rights to more than 200,000 felons who completed their penalties. Spanberger is multilingual, comfortably campaigns in Spanish – a plus in a state where New Virginians are an emerging force. Stoney, as a McAuliffe protégé, is an emblem of the Democratic club. Spanberger, who opposed Nancy Pelosi for speaker and is the eyes and ears of front-line Democrats in the House caucus, is viewed as an independent.

But Spanberger and Stoney are alike in that they're friends.

And this being Virginia, friends run against each other.

PHOTOS: Va. General Assembly, January 24