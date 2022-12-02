Schapiro: Even when time was short, McEachin played a long game

You didn’t want to bet against Donald McEachin.

In politics and the law, he beat the odds.

In 1995 and 2007, McEachin — who died Monday at 61 of complications from colorectal cancer — defeated in Democratic primaries entrenched incumbent legislators considered untouchable. McEachin also won his party’s nomination for attorney general in 2001, the first person of color picked for the office by his party. Helped by robust Black support, his winning message in the three-way race — more gun control — was a losing one in the general election.

This was just before an often-forgotten mass shooting in Virginia: Three people were killed and three others injured at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy by a student furious over his dismissal. The rampage occurred in January 2002, four days into the four-year term of McEachin’s gubernatorial running mate, Mark Warner, whom McEachin had chided during the campaign for seemingly cozying up to the National Rifle Association by vowing not to expand firearms restrictions.

As a personal injury attorney, McEachin won at trial a $20 million award against Dominion Energy for a 10-year-old boy badly burned playing at a substation that had not been properly secured despite warnings to the company. Affirmed by the state Supreme Court in 1999, it was at the time a record judgment in Virginia. It also was a hefty payday for the young lawyer who faced down the Richmond legal powerhouse that represented the utility.

In 2016 — then poised for his first victory for a South-of-the-James congressional seat that was the first won by a Black Virginian in 1888 during a brief burst of biracial progress — McEachin landed a $5 million settlement, most of it paid by the state, with $1 million from Dominion Energy. It was for the family of a 6-year-old girl who drowned in a Dominion-owned lake because the state had not properly maintained a catwalk it built for public fishing. McEachin’s share of the deal reached with the attorney general and another muscular law firm: $2 million.

Both cases spoke to his skill as a litigator. Independent legal analysts have said as much. But because he was a lawyer who happened to be a legislator, some skeptics suggest McEachin’s effectiveness had more to do with who he knew rather than what he knew. Nonetheless, a lawyer’s contacts can be powerful credentials.

Aston Donald McEachin also was a believer in second chances.

He brought into his firm legal talent whose brushes with controversy might have rendered them permanently radioactive in a profession in which reputation can be all. They included a former state senator from Southside who had forfeited his license after he was convicted of cheating clients out of $170,000. Also, a former judge from the Peninsula — the first Black woman installed in a circuit court — who had been removed by the General Assembly’s Republican majority amid allegations by another woman of sexual harassment.

McEachin was a Black politician who represented generational change at a time when many of Virginia’s Black politicians, whether in local or legislative office, were older, established emblems of hard-fought gains in civil and voting rights hastened by breakthroughs at the federal level. Best known — and most visible — in this cadre: L. Douglas Wilder, who became the nation’s first elective Black governor in 1989.

Six years after Wilder’s historic triumph, McEachin — as a product of an expanding Black middle class, the son of a career Army officer and school teacher and privately educated at all-boys, heavily white St. Christopher’s School — would achieve his own, defeating in a primary the white chairman of the influential House Appropriations Committee, 12-term Del. Bob Ball of Henrico County. McEachin was 34 at the time; Ball, 77.

It was a contest between what the Richmond suburb was becoming and what it had been — and in a district that in 1991, at Wilder’s insistence, had been drawn with a comfortable Black majority.

McEachin easily dispensed of his Republican opponent, a white dentist who had trivialized himself by suggesting that white Virginians could better understand Blacks by spending a night in their homes. McEachin would serve three terms in the House of Delegates, standing down in 2001 to run for attorney general and returning in 2005, edging in the primary by 44 votes the Democrat who had succeeded him.

Two years later, McEachin again toppled a Democratic totem: Sen. Benjamin Lambert III. With three decades in the General Assembly, Lambert, then 70, was the patriarch of a storied Black Henrico family. He moved easily in the region’s corporate circles, serving as a director of one of McEachin’s big targets as a lawyer: Dominion Energy. Lambert had committed in 2006 a mortal sin, supporting Republican George Allen for reelection to the U.S. Senate over the Democratic nominee, Jim Webb.

Compounding Lambert’s apostasy — he backed Allen, saying he’d worked for more federal funds for Black colleges and universities: Allen had been caught on video hurling a racist insult at an Indian American. Long unpopular with Black voters, Allen was just the excuse for them to turn against the long-serving Lambert.

McEachin’s pivot to the Virginia Senate set in motion the political rehabilitation of a personality some Democrats consider beyond redemption: Joe Morrissey, the disbarred lawyer and former Richmond prosecutor who would take McEachin’s House seat.

McEachin’s election to Congress in 2016 was a cakewalk, given that he was usually the challenger. With the district friendly to Democrats having been redrawn by a federal court in a dispute over Black voting rights, the Republican incumbent quit to run unsuccessfully elsewhere. The district would become McEachin’s new, safe political home.

But he always had his eye on the next rung, privately wondering — even as a potential rival, fellow Democrat Abigail Spanberger, began her ascent — how he might reach where no Black Virginian has served: the U.S. Senate.