Schapiro: Facts are casualties in parole flap

When it comes to law and order, Virginia Democrats get it from both sides.

The left says Democrats are not moving fast enough to get rid of laws and rules that disproportionately hit people of color. The Virginia wing of the American Civil Liberties Union scolds Gov. Ralph Northam and the new blue majority in the General Assembly for moving too slowly on legalizing marijuana.

Repeal of the death penalty apparently is old news.

The right says Democrats are moving too quickly to ease laws and rules that keep safe people of all colors. Out-of-power Republicans yowl that the Virginia Parole Board releases convicted killers with disregard for the prosecutors who put them behind bars and the families of victims who want them to stay there.

But it’s Democrats who’ve preserved Republican-favored legal protections for allegedly abusive cops.

In the election-year debate over public safety, Democrats and Republicans are talking past each other.

Overlooked on the latest flash point is an inconvenient reality that Democrats must explain and Republicans can ignore: There remain felons eligible for shortened sentences because they were imprisoned before parole was all but eliminated nearly 30 years ago.