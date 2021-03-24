Schapiro: Facts are casualties in parole flap

When it comes to law and order, Virginia Democrats get it from both sides.
The left says Democrats are not moving fast enough to get rid of laws and rules that disproportionately hit people of color. The Virginia wing of the American Civil Liberties Union scolds Gov. Ralph Northam and the new blue majority in the General Assembly for moving too slowly on legalizing marijuana.
Repeal of the death penalty apparently is old news.
The right says Democrats are moving too quickly to ease laws and rules that keep safe people of all colors. Out-of-power Republicans yowl that the Virginia Parole Board releases convicted killers with disregard for the prosecutors who put them behind bars and the families of victims who want them to stay there.
But it’s Democrats who’ve preserved Republican-favored legal protections for allegedly abusive cops.
In the election-year debate over public safety, Democrats and Republicans are talking past each other.
Overlooked on the latest flash point is an inconvenient reality that Democrats must explain and Republicans can ignore: There remain felons eligible for shortened sentences because they were imprisoned before parole was all but eliminated nearly 30 years ago.
Roughly 1 in 10 inmates is parole-eligible — approximately 2,100 of the 23,800 prisoners now held by the state Department of Corrections, according to figures provided by the secretary of public safety, Brian Moran. For the most part, the inmates the parole board still can consider for early release are doing hard time, including life, for serious crimes.
The worst of the worst, these inmates were busted, prosecuted, tried, convicted and sentenced when consideration for parole was the law.
In 1995, Republican Gov. George Allen — having won in a landslide over Attorney General Mary Sue Terry, the only woman elected statewide in Virginia — cowed a Democrat-controlled legislature into mandating fixed penalties for felons, with only the slimmest chance for parole.
Of the parole-eligible inmates, nearly all have records that include first-degree murder, rape and sexual assault or abduction, the prison department said. Nearly half are serving life sentences and more than half — 1,400 — have passed the date at which they can be considered for release. On average, these prisoners have been incarcerated a little more than 31 years.
And that they are aging, suffering the afflictions of advanced years, means keeping them in prison is expensive.
The medical budget for the corrections agency jumped 40% between 2006 and 2016, according to the investigative arm of the General Assembly, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC). The department’s total budget for the period swelled only 6%.
Among the remedies recommended by JLARC — and adopted this past year by the General Assembly — allowing the release of mortally ill inmates.
Under the Allen program, an inmate — to be considered for parole — must complete 85% of his or her sentence. In other words, for those in the penitentiary for nastier offenses, a long time. Patterned on federal law, the Allen scheme demanded more prisons to warehouse more prisoners, creating more jobs in the red countryside, where prisons usually are built — and all of which squeeze more money from taxpayers.
This reduced the effectiveness of a long-standing cost-control measure: parole.
That benefit and the potential for parole to induce better behavior in prisoners during and after incarceration aren’t mentioned in the shouting match over the five-member parole board, in general, and its former chairwoman, in particular, Adrianne Bennett, now a juvenile and domestic relations judge.
It is easier for Republicans, playing offense, to rant and for Democrats, playing defense, to demur.
Kirk Cox — a former House speaker who, because he has more than 30 years in the legislature, should understand the complexities of corrections policy better than any of his less-experienced rivals for the GOP gubernatorial nomination — prefers to fume about the parole board rather than propose a fix.
On Twitter Wednesday, he said, “The Parole Board cares nothing for the victims or their families when they wave their magic wand & release violent criminals.”
Terry McAuliffe — the former governor running again and the Democrat who appointed Bennett and the majority of parole board members whose conduct has been investigated by the inspector general and will be scrutinized again in a separate inquiry pushed by Northam — is silent on the controversy.
Usually a chatterbox, he might fear that loose lips could imperil an endorsement by Northam, the Macker’s successor in 2018 and would-be predecessor in 2022.
Should McAuliffe win the nomination on June 8, Republicans on June 9 will pin the the parole imbroglio entirely on him.
They will depict it as the latest scandal for a politician who’s been ensnared in a bunch of them, whether allegedly sketchy business deals as a private citizen or, as a public official, answering for the rip-off of $1.4 million in state economic development funds by a Chinese financier. But McAuliffe hasn’t been brought low by one.
To which Republicans — trying to change the subject from Donald Trump and COVID-19 — would sneer, “Yet.”
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter, @RTDSchapiro.