In January 1960, Virginia’s governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and a passel of legislators — nearly all of them Democrats of the conservative bourbon variety and a goodly number party to public school closings two years earlier in defiance of court-ordered desegregation — took a field trip to a land of wonder, a place few knew and fewer could imagine would become the tail that wags the dog: the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C.

Jim Latimer, the politics reporter and columnist who over four decades chronicled for the Richmond Times-Dispatch Virginia’s transformation from a rural backwater preoccupied with race to a multihued suburban dynamo, tagged along, reporting that NoVa’s endless construction, rapidly expanding population and traffic jams — even 63 years ago, they vexed the region — augured profound change for RoVa, the Rest of Virginia.

“The political implications were not immediately clear, but some of the vote-conscious visitors were inclined to wonder what might happen to the old statewide political order if the tremendous wave of new residents were to unite at the polls and strike some blows of enlightened self-interest,” wrote Latimer.

In the succeeding years, the political implications became crystal clear.

Northern Virginia, fatted by its rich Uncle Sam across the Potomac River and the lucrative opportunities that created for from-heres and come-heres, fueled the rise of the center-right Republican Party, beginning in the late 1960s. Then, the region became a two-party battleground. For most of the past two decades, it has generally backed a more left than center Democratic Party.

But is the party over for Northern Virginia, a place from which increasing numbers are moving out, rather than moving in? And what might that mean for the state’s politics, where the suburban-rural divide that has become so uneven that the voting power of fewer than a dozen cities and counties in eastern Virginia, including four in Northern Virginia, can decide the outcome of a statewide election.

The origins of this 21st century reality can be traced to a 20th century event: World War II. Boundless defense spending and the in-migration it engendered put in place the rough outline of the suburban-dominated Virginia we know today.

Latimer wrote of Northern Virginia with prescience, suggesting its residents, many of whom were non-natives, could have a profound impact on all Virginians. Their effect would be greatest on the conservative rural belt on the border with North Carolina that had ruled the state since the early 1900s: “If they should pull together, they could become — along with other growing urban-suburban complexes around Richmond, Norfolk and Roanoke — a challenge to the massively Democratic voting power with which Southside Virginia has long dominated Virginia politics.”

It’s difficult to imagine that Northern Virginia would suddenly wither. It is a symbol of Virginia’s dependence on federal largesse, which accounts for about 30% of the state economy. That Amazon, the online behemoth, is building its East Coast headquarters in Northern Virginia and the region is fiercely competing with suburban Maryland for the FBI’s new main office are reminders that it remains a desirable address, though such projects increase upward pressure on housing prices and clog some of the best public schools in the nation.

Both trends are forcing Northern Virginians — actual and aspiring — to settle elsewhere in the state. This could mean Northern Virginia’s increasingly blue brand of politics will take root in red areas, not necessarily to change their preferred color but to introduce, if only incrementally, the challenges — economic and educational — that are driving residents from a close-in D.C. suburb such as Fairfax County.

The latest snapshots of Virginia’s population, the growth of which is slowing because birth rates aren’t keeping up with departures for other states, shows that the seemingly unthinkable is taking place in Northern Virginia — the bustling, diverse and expensive seat of the state’s knowledge economy: people are leaving, in some cases for areas of the state less bustling, less diverse and less expensive.

Or in the words of the Steven Fuller Institute for Research on the Washington Region’s Economic Future, at George Mason University, “Our trends in domestic migration remain troubling. ... Some of the losses among the core large jurisdictions became gains in more distant suburbs.”

In Northern Virginia, the largest of these large jurisdictions is Fairfax County. Its population — it was 275,000 when Latimer filed that report under an Alexandria dateline — is now 1.2 million, having grown about a half-percentage point from 2022, according to the U.S. Census. But the Fuller Institute reports that as of July 2022, the county had lost about 3,400 residents, some of whom were resettling on the outermost fringes of the Washington region, such as Stafford and Spotsylvania — counties in the orbit of Fredericksburg, a tiny city compared with D.C.

Migration from Northern Virginia to the increasingly Democratic Richmond area, about 100 miles south, has grown 40% over the past decade. And Richmond’s outer suburbs — such as New Kent and Goochland counties — are among the fastest-growing in the state, swelling 7.5% and 5.6%, respectively.

The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia attributes the Richmond region’s growth to housing prices below those of Northern Virginia and rising real estate values as city life becomes more attractive. There’s also the aftershock of the coronavirus pandemic: working remotely. If you can do your job from anywhere, why not from a place that’s affordable, with accessible services and attractions?

Even NoVa-bound commuters, particularly those in government jobs who are being priced out the region’s housing market, are in on this.

Fairfax officials say some county firefighters, who live in their stations when on duty, drive in for their multiday, ‘round-the-clock shifts from different states, mostly West Virginia and Pennsylvania, and parts of Virginia known for their different states of mind, including — just north of Richmond — Hanover County.

