Schapiro: Fifty years ago, the awakening of woke

“A lot of people would go to the friendly audience to make a speech like that, but he went to the heart of where opposition to busing was greatest,” said H. Benson Dendy III, a lobbyist and former gubernatorial aide who was a teenage volunteer on Reynolds’ campaign for lieutenant governor in 1969, when a Black ally of Reynolds — and future governor — L. Douglas Wilder would win the Reynolds-vacated Senate seat.

Reading the speech, one is left with the impression that Reynolds — despite the cancer that would kill him that June, a little over two weeks before his 35th birthday — was cheerfully intent on making his audience squirm. He used an old trick — self-deprecation — to put the throng at ease before making his discomfiting point.

Reynolds joked that in his “new patent-leather Italian Gucci shoes,” he probably seemed out of place at the Shad Planking but no more than the previous Sunday, when he visited the Republican Governors Association meeting in Williamsburg, the host of which was Linwood Holton, elected Virginia’s first GOP governor of the 20th century the same year Reynold was elected lieutenant governor.