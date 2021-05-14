Schapiro: Fifty years ago, the awakening of woke

It used to be the spring meeting of Virginia’s conservative high command: An afternoon-long cookout in a dusty stand of pine trees about 50 miles southeast of Richmond, where political intel was circulated among the faithful — older white guys, most of them from the countryside.
Gulps of information about candidates and issues were washed down with whiskey. Served with the main course — oily shad slowly smoked on wooden planks, often by Black men, the only people of color in attendance — were heaping helpings of rhetoric from officeholders and wannabes.
This was the Shad Planking. And while it has long faded from view — and relevance — it remains a storied feature of Virginia’s politics, shaped for more than a half-century by the largely rural, segregationist machine of Harry F. Byrd Sr., a governor-turned-U.S. senator.
But it was at the Shad-Planking in 1971 when an ambitious young Democrat, Lt. Gov. J. Sargeant Reynolds — whose promise would be cut short two months later by an inoperable brain tumor — dramatically challenged the old guard on the issue that continues to roil Virginia: racial equity.
April 21 was the 50th anniversary of a speech by Reynolds in which he declared that Virginia could never again turn its back on its Black citizens as it had over its long history, even closing public schools in the late 1950s rather than obey a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court decision outlawing segregated classrooms.
Reynolds’ remarks — arguably a carefully staged demonstration of what, in this era, might qualify as wokeness — were keyed to an anger-inducing event the previous day for many of the white conservatives in his audience: Another 9-0 order by the Supreme Court, this one upholding busing to promote the school desegregation they had fought through a policy known as Massive Resistance.
“It doesn’t matter whether we agree or disagree with that ruling,” Reynolds said. “The point is that under our American system of government it stands — until the Constitution is changed or the court reverses itself.
“I don’t care whether I am in Southside Virginia, north side Virginia, eastern Virginia or western Virginia, I tell you one thing that is not going to happen and that is open defiance of that order the way we attempted tragically years ago. School means too much to the children of tomorrow and it won’t happen again.
“Nor will we fight another Civil War; nor will we be intimidated by those who cry for impeachment of the court. Virginia will not be propelled into Massive Resistance again ... Its efforts were futile and very expensive for the present generation of Virginians.”
The speech was a thunderclap, triggering a powerful response on the right and left. But as C. Matthew West notes in his 2019 biography of Reynolds, “A Time for Moderation,” public reaction was largely positive, perhaps reflecting the generational shift then underway, an emblem of which was Virginia’s accelerating suburbanization.
There was nothing subtle about Reynolds’ message and its significance was magnified by the venue, much as Ronald Reagan’s defense of states’ rights was in a 1980 speech in Mississippi, a short distance from where three civil rights workers were murdered in 1964.
Reynolds’ speech would further embolden younger, more moderate Democrats, who had tasted power five years earlier in denying renomination to the U.S. Senate of a fusty Byrd loyalist, A. Willis Robertson, now perhaps better known as the father of a voice in Republican politics: Pat Robertson, the television evangelist.
“At the time, we had not progressed to the point that we could take on the party, take on the Establishment,” said former Del. W. Ferguson Reid, D-Henrico County, who in 1967 became the first Black person since Reconstruction elected to the Virginia legislature, running on a ticket with Reynolds, then a candidate for the state Senate. “It took time to develop that. In Sarge’s time, it took baby steps.”
If there was anyone who could get away with delivering this poke-in-the-eye speech, it was Reynolds. Dashing, wealthy and in a hurry to reach the governorship and beyond, Reynolds was the heir to an aluminum fortune and could afford to practice politics pretty much full time. He was progressive but mindful that the business of Virginia was business. And in status-conscious Virginia, his name opened doors — even those of his adversaries.
“A lot of people would go to the friendly audience to make a speech like that, but he went to the heart of where opposition to busing was greatest,” said H. Benson Dendy III, a lobbyist and former gubernatorial aide who was a teenage volunteer on Reynolds’ campaign for lieutenant governor in 1969, when a Black ally of Reynolds — and future governor — L. Douglas Wilder would win the Reynolds-vacated Senate seat.
Reading the speech, one is left with the impression that Reynolds — despite the cancer that would kill him that June, a little over two weeks before his 35th birthday — was cheerfully intent on making his audience squirm. He used an old trick — self-deprecation — to put the throng at ease before making his discomfiting point.
Reynolds joked that in his “new patent-leather Italian Gucci shoes,” he probably seemed out of place at the Shad Planking but no more than the previous Sunday, when he visited the Republican Governors Association meeting in Williamsburg, the host of which was Linwood Holton, elected Virginia’s first GOP governor of the 20th century the same year Reynold was elected lieutenant governor.
Among those things he had in common with the old guard, Reynolds said, was an impatience with government — a sense that, at all levels, it could be needlessly intrusive and preoccupied with red tape. Regardless, Reynolds said, government had two basic responsibilities: to promote economic development and to guarantee an education “for each youngster, rich or poor, Black or white, regardless of the circumstances of birth.”
And from there, Reynolds pivoted to his never-again warning, closing with a bittersweet flourish to which contemporary politicians are given: “For those of you on the vanguard, I congratulate you for what you have done — for those who have done little, I ask you to join Virginia in the 1970s and help her to become what once she seemed destined to be.”
