Schapiro: Finally, Trump and Northam have something in common

Barely a week after his raucous airport rally in Newport News — mocked as a super-spreader event by Virginia Democrats — President Donald Trump tested positive for the ’rona.
Gov. Ralph Northam, himself a COVID-19 casualty, probably didn’t have in mind this type of October surprise when he announced in August Virginia’s first-in-the-nation smartphone app that alerts users if they’ve come in contact with others infected by the virus.
Wonder if any of the 4,000 people who turned out for the president were turning on their mobile phones Friday — this could be, to use a Trump flourish, a fantastic exercise in contact tracing — or are they still atwitter over the president’s trashing of Northam?
Trump said this past Friday that Northam — a pediatric neurologist who announced ahead of the rally he and his wife, Pam, have the virus — has overreacted to the pandemic. Trump, in a claim without factual basis, said Northam-imposed restrictions mean Virginians are “not allowed to go to church, not allowed to go to a restaurant, not allowed to go to a friend’s house.”
The state hasn’t such rules, though there are limits — depending on the setting — on how many people can gather indoors.
Trump and Northam have had sharp differences over gun control, immigration, Confederate monuments and Obamacare. Trump is against them; Northam, for them.
They’ve split, too, over controlling the coronavirus, with Trump playing the dismissive denier and Northam, the data-driven doctor.
Among Trump supporters in Virginia, expected to fall to former Vice President Joe Biden in a fourth consecutive win here for the White House for Democrats, the presidential diagnosis did not diminish their political prognosis.
John Fredericks, the conservative broadcaster and Trump’s top cheerleader in Virginia, was on the air with Steve Bannon, the Trump strategist who is facing federal fraud charges in an alleged scheme to steer to his personal use millions raised privately to build part of the president’s promised wall on the border with Mexico.
Born in Norfolk, raised in Richmond and educated in Blacksburg, Bannon — in between jabs at Sleepy Joe and Crooked Hillary — urged Trump voters to stay the course.
“This is an opportunity to show the greatest strength of Donald Trump” said Bannon, suggesting his illness is part of a plot by China — where COVID-19 originated — to drive off an actual adversary, Trump, replacing him with a supposed ally, Biden.
“This is what Beijing wanted — they wanted Donald Trump out of the White House,” said Bannon.
Fredericks dismissed as “another day at the office” the announcement Trump was in quarantine and repeated claims he would win Virginia on the strength of a grassroots army of 6,000 door-knocking volunteers.
In Newport News, Trump promised a “heavy play” for Virginia. He’s never been one to let reason get in the way of a rant.
If there was any schadenfreude that Trump, who disclosed overnight he and first lady Melania Trump have the virus that has infected 7.3 million Americans and killed 208,000, it largely was concealed by the Virginia politicos who have benefited from his enduring unpopularity.
Not long after the sun came up, Northam, elected in a landslide in 2017 in an early measure of voter disdain for Trump, showed — by way of his chief of staff, Clark Mercer — the strictly business bedside manner one would expect from a concerned physician. Northam is the only doctor among the nation’s governors.
“The governor wishes him well and encourages Americans to follow the public health guidelines,” Mercer said via text.
Tim Kaine, the governor-turned-U.S. senator defeated for vice president in 2016 when Trump and running mate Mike Pence confounded pundits by losing the popular vote but winning the Electoral College, urged sympathy for the first couple.
Wishing them a “speedy recovery,” there was a hint of told-you-so-ism in Kaine’s statement.”Let me stress: All need to take this seriously. Please follow CDC guidelines of mask wearing, hand washing and social-distancing.”
Kaine knows of what he speaks.
He and his wife, Anne, announced in May that blood tests showed they had been exposed to the coronavirus, which has hit about 10 of the state’s elective officials and their spouses. There have been at least 149,000 cases in Virginia and approximately 3,300 deaths.
Because the political implications of Trump laid low by COVID-19 a month before the election are inescapable — it could invigorate voters on both sides — few candidates did much more than note the president is sidelined.
In the Trump-carried, military-rich 2nd District on Virginia’s Atlantic coast, Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria — seeking a second term in a grudge match with Scott Taylor — said on Twitter, “I have seen some people making light (or worse!) of the President’s diagnosis. The health of the President is a National Security issue and all Americans should wish for a speedy recovery.”
Definitely doesn’t sound like another day at the office.
