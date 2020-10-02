Schapiro: Finally, Trump and Northam have something in common

Barely a week after his raucous airport rally in Newport News — mocked as a super-spreader event by Virginia Democrats — President Donald Trump tested positive for the ’rona.

Gov. Ralph Northam, himself a COVID-19 casualty, probably didn’t have in mind this type of October surprise when he announced in August Virginia’s first-in-the-nation smartphone app that alerts users if they’ve come in contact with others infected by the virus.

Wonder if any of the 4,000 people who turned out for the president were turning on their mobile phones Friday — this could be, to use a Trump flourish, a fantastic exercise in contact tracing — or are they still atwitter over the president’s trashing of Northam?

Trump said this past Friday that Northam — a pediatric neurologist who announced ahead of the rally he and his wife, Pam, have the virus — has overreacted to the pandemic. Trump, in a claim without factual basis, said Northam-imposed restrictions mean Virginians are “not allowed to go to church, not allowed to go to a restaurant, not allowed to go to a friend’s house.”

The state hasn’t such rules, though there are limits — depending on the setting — on how many people can gather indoors.