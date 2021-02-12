Schapiro: For GOP, practicalities take back seat to personalities

The immediate procedural issue for Republicans is agreeing on revisions to the party plan that would allow an alternative to a traditional convention, one held in a giant auditorium and attended by thousands of activists who cheer and applaud, wave colorful signs and some of whom wear funny hats.

But since that’s a super-spreader event waiting to happen, Republicans could conduct an unassembled convention at which delegates would vote at two polling places in each of the 11 congressional districts. It would be a bow to safety requirements. This is how Republicans last year picked national convention delegates and party leaders.

A central committee-selected statewide ticket would be a first for Republicans, though in 1978, the committee picked John Warner as a replacement U.S. Senate nominee because Dick Obenshain — the architect of modern Virginia Republicanism, selected at a raucous convention attended by nearly 15,000 and at which Warner placed second — died in a plane crash three months before the election.

Warner, who turns 94 next week and has since turned his back on the party because of its lurch to the right, would win that November. He helped raise money to purchase the future GOP HQ — it’s hemmed by a hair salon and restaurant, in a now slightly hip neighborhood — that would be named for Obenshain.