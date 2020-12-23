Schapiro: For Northam, a Christmas without peer

'Twas the morning before Christmas, way over on the Eastern Shore,
Ralph Northam sipped coffee, pondering that his term in Richmond would soon be no more.
His time as governor had been memorable, for sure.
There was no exaggerating the excitement he and fellow Virginians had to endure.
It wasn’t all pleasure. Indeed, there’d been considerable pain.
Some was political, some personal, some difficult to explain.
Three years down and one to go,
Despite plenty of cock-ups, Northam had reason to crow.
Medicaid, road taxes, racial equity, the statues,
Gun laws, Amazon, the Chesapeake – you choose.
But on this Yule in Onancock, Northam considered a date near:
January 13th, when legislators resume their routine like Santa’s reindeer.
They’d stamp and they’d rustle. They’d snort and they’d shake.
They’d demand this and that. Worried about voters, they’d quake.
They had good reason to fear, standing in districts brand new.
Try as they might to keep map-making in the hands of a few.
In the body more numerous, Filler-Corn and her liberal elves were a’jitter.
They’d be running first in independently drawn seats they tried killing via Twitter.
For Congress and state Senate, new districts were still a year or two away.
If not for Lucas, Locke and McClellan, on all lines only lawmakers would have a say.
Northam poured another cuppa joe, into which he dipped a sugary roll.
He had to help these fellow Democrats for whom reality was a poll.
"They want something to run on, not run from,” the guvvy said.
"Policies that are progressive - not even faintly red."
This frustrated Northam the centrist – he’d voted for Bush II.
But after Trump and blackface, what he could do?
The governor shifted in his chair and, in disbelief, shook his pate.
Then, he gazed toward the creek and was stunned to spot his old running mate.
The voice was familiar. It was a high-decibel bellow.
It was the tell-tale New York accent, though. Northam knew this fellow.
"Hey, Ralphie boy, it’s me – Terry, the Macker!
"You know, I’m running for governor again. On this, I’m no slacker.’
Northam studied McAuliffe, whose red suit and faux beard snowy
Were a reminder this hail-fellow politico was prone to the showy.
"I was aware, Terry, that you hope to bracket my term;
"That not working for Biden was a matter on which you were firm.
"But what brings you here, to this spit o’ sand on the Shore?
"And it being Christmas and the pandemic, Pam and I just don’t let anyone through the door."
At that point, McAuliffe, his enthusiasm in high gear,
Laid out the plan that, he said, would get him elected again next year.
More money for schools, better pay for teachers,
Racial justice, crush COVID – just some of the features.
"Terry, those are right nice ideas, I’d have to agree.
"But I wonder if there’s something else you should see.
"Primary polls show you’re up - over the top you’re not.
"You’re in the 40s and battered Justin Fairfax is in the second spot.
"Both Jenns are in single digits. That’s really a shame.
"But that’s what happens when you share a vote as well as a name.’
Then for Northam and McAuliffe, the topic shifted to the unspoken:
That for the Democrats’ ’21 ticket, gender and race should be more than a token.
The election is way off and the race goes to the steady.
So a slate that reflects the new Virginia is one for which Democrats should get ready.
Northam and T-Mac, distanced and masked, continued discussing the future and past.
When, from way up above, they heard a deafening blast.
It was a fast-moving sleigh, all festooned in camo,
And tugged through the blue by Republicans, including a RINO.
Then, the two men heard a crack ripple near geese a’skein.
It was a sound some recognized – it was an AR-15.
From the sleigh, firing the rifle skyward, urging on the team
Was a gun-loving, Trump sound-alike pursuing a remarkable scheme.
It was the senator from Chesterfield – her name: Amanda Chase.
And for the GOP nomination for governor, she seemed to set the pace.
Chase shouted, "Now Hanger!, now Snyder!, now Youngkin and Cox!
"On Hugo!, on Davis! Gilbert and Norment, pull up your socks!
"Trump’s putting ‘Merry’ back in Christmas, because try as I might,
"This sleigh is heading but in one direction - and that’s far right!"
With a swoosh, Chase and the sleigh veered south by west,
Heading toward the countryside where Trump had run best.
"Whew, that was close!" wide-eyed McAuliffe exclaimed to his host.
And Northam replied, "That Amanda’s not one about whom Republicans boast."
Relieved, the two fellows bumped elbows, because in Fauci they trust.
For a moment there, it looked as if Noel would be a bust.
Thus, Terry departed; his electric car knew the way.
And Ralph, thinking of a nap, went back to enjoying the day.
Indeed, it was shaping up as a Christmas without peer,
As Northam the short-timer dreamt of what awaited him in the new year.
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com.