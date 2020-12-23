Schapiro: For Northam, a Christmas without peer

Try as they might to keep map-making in the hands of a few.

In the body more numerous, Filler-Corn and her liberal elves were a’jitter.

They’d be running first in independently drawn seats they tried killing via Twitter.

For Congress and state Senate, new districts were still a year or two away.

If not for Lucas, Locke and McClellan, on all lines only lawmakers would have a say.

Northam poured another cuppa joe, into which he dipped a sugary roll.

He had to help these fellow Democrats for whom reality was a poll.

"They want something to run on, not run from,” the guvvy said.

"Policies that are progressive - not even faintly red."

This frustrated Northam the centrist – he’d voted for Bush II.

But after Trump and blackface, what he could do?

The governor shifted in his chair and, in disbelief, shook his pate.

Then, he gazed toward the creek and was stunned to spot his old running mate.

The voice was familiar. It was a high-decibel bellow.