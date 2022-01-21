Schapiro: For poetry-loving lawmaker, politics is sometimes iambic

On her Twitter feed, usually as the annual legislative session is taking an inevitable odd turn, often late at night, Hashmi — drawing from the vast catalogue of poetry that she’s amassed since age 9 — will blend the words of the craft’s masters with an observation of her own. And she will do so in a manner that respects each poet’s signature style.

On Feb. 26, 2020, during her first months in office, Hashmi mused digitally shortly before midnight, borrowing from Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar,” and with a bow to Mark Antony, a politician from long ago who knew something about a peril that to this day vexes the racket’s practitioners: falling on one’s sword.

“Friends, Virginians, countrymen, lend me your ears,” Hashmi wrote. “I came to read Bills, not to sit around waiting for them. The nonsense that some men utter lives after them; Their well-thought efforts are oft buried amid piles of paper. So let it be within these Chambers.”

Earlier that evening, Richmond-raised Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven” inspired a commentary on the inefficiency endemic to the General Assembly, if only because its work is defined by the inefficient process of forging consensus among 140 people from different parts of the state, with different agendas and different loyalties.