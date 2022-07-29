Schapiro: For pol-turned-prez, higher ed was a start-up

NEWPORT NEWS - He built it. They came.

Paul Trible this past Thursday departed Christopher Newport University, ending a 26-year presidency during which the former commuter school - the state's youngest institution of higher learning, started in 1960 as a satellite of the College of William and Mary, the nation's second-oldest - was transformed into what the U.S. News & World Report Best-Colleges Ranking says is tied for sixth-best regional university in the South.

"It's the most empowering and rewarding experience of a lifetime - and few people have that opportunity," Trible, who officially steps down Monday, said of a tenure that few would have expected from a professional Republican politician presumably more accustomed to glad-handing voters than handing graduates their diplomas.

Relaxed and clever in person, Trible, who as a candidate and elective official could seem mechanical and scripted, still draws on his political skills as a university president. With a smile, he deflected questions about GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin's crusade against campus woke-ism, while noting that Youngkin didn't have to squeeze CNU to cap tuition because it hasn't raised it in five years.

Under Trible, CNU's graduation rate shot up from 11% to 70%. Its campus more than doubled to 260 acres and its enrollment is approaching 5,000. CNU's endowment - once a paltry $300,000 - has swelled to $62 million. The faculty numbers about 300, up from 166, when Trible arrived. Three in four professors have tenure.

CNU's degree programs, while rooted in Trible's beloved liberal arts - he was a history major at tiny, private, all-male Hampden-Sydney College - includes kinesiology, the study of the mechanics of human movement, and leadership. That is, mastering the mechanics of what makes government and business move - or not.

Katharine Webb, a longtime member of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, which sets policy and approves degree programs for the state's 15 public colleges and universities, says none of this would have happened without Trible: "He is one of the strongest leaders in Virginia higher education, particularly as to the value of a liberal arts education."

The reinvention of CNU began under Trible's eight-year predecessor, Anthony Santoro, with a name change - it had been a college - to reflect its nascent graduate program.

But it was Trible who super-charged change at CNU.

Named for the British mariner who was a founder of Jamestown, the first permanent settlement in the New World - it's a short distance west on the James River - Christopher Newport was a start-up for Trible. As a former Essex County prosecutor, an ex-member of Congress and one-time gubernatorial candidate, Trible was accustomed to working within longstanding institutions, literal and figurative, rather than building one from the ground up.

Strolling the manicured campus, at the core of which is a vast lawn flanked by red-brick, neo-Georgian classroom buildings, a library named for Trible and his wife of 50 years, Rosemary, an administrative office and student center, Trible points to the southern edge of that expanse of turf, noting it is where the commencement processional begins, with undergraduate and graduate students falling in behind bagpipers - a Trible flourish.

"We get to create the traditions," says Trible, who harnessed the names, legacies and fortunes of some of the region's leading names in banking, politics and manufacturing - among them, Luter, Freeman, Diamonstein, Ferguson, and McMurran - to create a university with a $183 million budget that largely serves Virginia students - nine in 10 are state residents - and has become an economic and cultural engine for North Hampton Roads.

Depending on one's perspective, Trible either fell into the presidency or cleared the field for it.

He was appointed to the university's governing board in 1994 by Gov. George Allen, a Republican who would later hold Trible's former U.S. Senate seat for a single term. Not long after Trible became a trustee, Santoro announced his retirement. Trible was named to the search committee and, after sitting through presentations by outside consultants, thought he might be what CNU was looking for.

Long story short, the search was suspended and Trible was installed as president in 1996.

He leaves CNU as one of the state's longest-serving public university presidents, trailing by one year the late Ron Carrier, leader of James Madison University in Harrisonburg for 27 years from 1971 to 1998. As presidents, both are pups compared with the heads of, respectively, 18th- and 19th-century William and Mary and Virginia Military Institute. They had leaders who served 50 years apiece. The current average tenure of a U.S. college president is 6.5 years.

As an executive whose political experience demanded collaboration, bureaucratic and bipartisan, some of it achingly ponderous, Trible was, in the view of friends, a servant-leader focused on the big picture - one patient with others, who clearly expressed his goals and considered subordinates as colleagues.

Bill Mims, a retired justice of the Virginia Supreme Court who was on Trible's U.S. House and Senate staffs, said, "Paul is a visionary. He sees things the way they ought to be or the way they can become. He is clear-headed and disciplined when he sets a goal. And he is adept at getting others to work toward that goal."

In planning an I.M. Pei-designed cultural center, Trible would enlist Newport News' longtime Democratic delegate, Alan Diamonstein. Trible had initial conversations with Diamonstein about a state-supplied down payment for the project. Diamonstein immediately bought in, though Trible didn't realize just how much until Diamonstein's wife, Beverly, mentioned in a telephone call the budget would include $5 million.

About a week ago, Trible was in Richmond at the Executive Mansion. He was there as Youngkin's guest for a tribute to CNU's national champion women's softball and soccer teams. Recalling the evening with a rare burst of emotion, Trible said he spoke briefly, noting that he had thought - until voters decided otherwise in a hard-fought Republican primary in 1989 - that he would have liked to live in the 19th-century mansion.

But if Trible hadn't lost that election, CNU would have never won.