Schapiro: For Spanberger, the road back to DC runs through RVA

Given his criticism of teachers, the transportation system, taxes and LGBTQ rights, it’s no surprise that when Gov. Glenn Youngkin shows up, fights break out.

It’s a surprise, though, to find Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, in the middle of at least two of them.

Seeking a third term — in a redrawn district whose center of gravity was shifted from the suburbs of Richmond to those of Washington — Spanberger has a convenient target in Youngkin, calling him out over ways to keep traffic moving along Interstate 95, a congested lifeline for the old and new 7th, and his proposed rollback of protections for queer and transgender public school kids.

Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William — synonymous with both issues as a Northern Virginian and the nation’s first openly trans state legislator — says Spanberger, who will represent the eastern half of heavily Democratic Prince William County should she defeat Yesli Vega in one of the nation’s most closely watched contests, reflects an election-year axiom: “Good policy is good politics.”

Youngkin depicts Spanberger’s attacks as a sign of trouble for her campaign. Spokesman Rob Damschen said, “The strategy of attacking an increasingly popular governor is not one that a confident campaign deploys.”

Never mind that a just-out poll by the University of Mary Washington shows Youngkin, who’s again out of state testing support for a possible presidential bid, with an approval rating in state of 45%.

That Spanberger’s punch list of campaign topics includes taking a metaphorical punch at Youngkin might seem contradictory for a Democrat ranked by an independent monitor of Congress as one of the top-five most bipartisan House members. That is despite supporting the impeachments of Donald Trump and falling in line with her caucus to back Joe Biden, unpopular in a state he won in 2020, on pricey infrastructure and coronavirus relief bills.

But she’s irritated left-leaning Democrats by demanding, post-George Floyd — and in blue language that underscored her passions, not her party affiliation — that they support the cops.

Spanberger also is outspoken on ethics, pressing for a ban on stock trading by members of Congress — an idea that could come up for a House vote next week. It’s opposed as “bull----” by fellow Democrat Elaine Luria, a member of the 1/6 committee locked in a toss-up race with Jen Kiggans in the defense-rich 2nd District of coastal Virginia.

Republicans, of course, aren’t buying any of it. Ken Nunnenkamp, executive director of the Republican Party of Virginia, accused Spanberger of lying about Youngkin’s “pro-growth, pro-parent, pro-freedom policies,” labeling her an emblem of “far-left special interests.”

That Spanberger’s would seem a blended record — one Democratic operatives would spin as a centrist alternative to the extremism demanded by both parties — has the grass roots talking her up as a possible gubernatorial candidate in 2025. She’d join such other prospects as Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who sought the nomination in 2021, and Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, the former House Speaker toppled as Democratic minority leader in an April coup.

Because the first unbending rule of politics is flexibility, Spanberger isn’t ruling out a run for governor, though she has apparently said privately that’s not her focus. Also, Spanberger would seem a logical fit for the U.S. Senate, should Democrats Tim Kaine and Mark Warner not seek re-election in 2024 or 2026, respectively.

Stephen Farnsworth, a political analyst at the University of Mary Washington, says Spanberger’s criticism of Youngkin, who campaigned with one Republican gubernatorial candidate Thursday in Kansas and has upcoming stops with others in Georgia and Arizona, lifts her “visibility statewide and even nationally, which can help her raise campaign cash this year and perhaps help set the stage for a gubernatorial campaign down the road.”

Spanberger took on Youngkin over transportation after the release in August of an inspector general’s report detailing the state’s bollixed response in January — under Youngkin’s Democratic predecessor, Ralph Northam — to the snow and ice storm that clogged Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, stranding some motorists for 24 hours.

In a letter to the governor, Spanberger, having pestered as well Northam’s staff about conditions on the motorway, wanted to know what Youngkin would do to prevent a repeat of that winter calamity.

Youngkin, in an interview with conservative media, dismissed Spanberger’s letter as a political stunt — an indication, he said, that the contest is close with Vega, a MAGA Republican who endorsed shutting down the federal government, a huge source of jobs in the 7th District, as a way for the GOP to restrain Biden on spending.

In criticizing Youngkin’s LGBTQ plan — among its features: requiring trans pupils use the bathrooms and locker rooms that match their sex at birth “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires” — Spanberger said it is disrespectful of such children; that it will lead to their involuntary outing and possibly drive up rates of depression and suicide.

During Youngkin’s private meeting Tuesday with the state’s congressional delegation — accounts of which appeared in The Washington Post and online Punchbowl News — Spanberger and Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, a culture warrior and Trump acolyte who won his seat by berating his opponent for presiding at the same-sex marriage of campaign volunteers, angrily mixed it up over the governor’s new policy.

Defending Youngkin, Good said “grooming” was causing suicides among gay and trans youngsters. Spanberger said that was false, underscoring her point with the f-word.

Spanberger’s office was more circumspect in its language when queried on the dust-up, saying she brought up her concerns, as a parent of three, about “recent education policy announcements” by Youngkin. As for Good’s claims, Spanberger’s office said “she will always stand up against QAnon conspiracy theories that harm or attack Virginia’s students, their parents and their educators.”

The clash with Good over Youngkin’s LGBTQ policy must’ve made for an interesting drive back to the 7th District along Interstate 95.

The conversation probably was animated. Bet the traffic wasn’t.