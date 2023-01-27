Schapiro: For state's largest locality, a big problem is the tall man in Richmond

It’s probably the second-toughest elective job in Virginia: chairman of the governing body of Fairfax County, the state’s largest locality. It’s tougher still because of the guy who has the toughest job: governor.

Jeffrey McKay, a Democrat elected countywide to the $100,000-a-year position of chairman of Fairfax’s 10-member board of supervisors, is responsible for 1.2 million people –roughly an eighth of Virginia’s population. Fairfax, separated from Washington, D.C., by the Potomac River but bound to it economically, is among the five wealthiest counties in the country, fatted by federal and corporate largesse.

Fairfax, which gets back only 23 cents for every dollar it sends to Richmond, is no longer a bedroom community of D.C.-bound commuters. Before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020, 56% of Fairfax residents traveled to and from offices in the county, making traffic a headache all day rather than during A.M. and P.M. drive times.

Fairfax, like the rest of the state, is hungry for workers. Of 130,000 vacant jobs in metropolitan Washington, over half are in Fairfax.

Fairfax, among the bluest places on the planet, also is the United Nations writ small: majority-minority, where more than 100 foreign languages are spoken.

Many can be heard in the county’s prized public schools, themselves a magnet for economic growth, and which include the elite Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, where eight in 10 students are Asian, Hispanic, Black or multi-ethnic.

T.J. is also a lightning rod for criticism by one of the county’s Croesus-rich residents, now living in Richmond and apparently eager to move to Washington: Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who – perhaps because he’s more the culture warrior than the chief executive – has an approval rating lower than his winning percentage in 2021. Youngkin is at 50% in a just-out poll by Christopher Newport University. The Republican was elected governor with 51.9%.

“The governor just goes on the attack on these things without considering the consequences,” said McKay, citing Youngkin’s seeming demonization of Virginia’s tiny minority of transgender students – some 4,000 out of a total enrollment exceeding 1 million – through elaborate rules that make them stand out rather than fit in. “Attacking people for their lifestyles is not good for economic growth.”

Friction between a Fairfax board chairman and a Virginia governor – NoVa vs. RoVa, if you will – is not unique to geopolitics. It occurs in other states, where the promise and problems of a prosperous, diverse and densely populated metro area can ripple across an entire state. The apotheosis of this: New York City and New York state. The city’s mayor and the state’s governor always pledge to cooperate. Reality dictates otherwise.

As part of his unofficial campaign for president – and continuing claim schools put political correctness ahead of public accountability – Youngkin wants the state’s attorney general to investigate allegations by parents that T.J. intentionally delayed telling more than 250 students they received honors on a national test; and that this holdup denied them a potent selling point on early action college applications and financial aid requests. (Miyares broadened the probe to include additional schools.)

Admissions officers interviewed by The Washington Post said the students shouldn’t worry; that – despite Youngkin’s claim they were wronged and may be victims of racial bias – they would be fully considered for a slot in an incoming class regardless of whether their applications included test honors.

T.J., it turns out, isn’t alone. More than two dozen Northern Virginia high schools acknowledged failing to promptly inform students of top-score performance on the National Merit Scholarship exam. School officials have apologized and acknowledged there are speedier ways to get those test scores to kids.

The Fairfax superintendent, Michelle Reid, whose school system annually spends $500,000 on students’ test fees, wrote the National Merit Scholarship Corp. and College Board on Jan. 18, asking them to directly contact students rather than rely on the county: “There is technology available to systemize (cq) a secure and timely notification process.”

To McKay, first elected to the board in 2007 and as chairman in 2019, Youngkin’s criticism of the schools in a jurisdiction where he received about 35% of the vote against fellow Fairfax resident Terry McAuliffe is an indication he is less interested in solving problems that vex Virginia, such as filling thousands of vacant jobs, than scoring points with Republicans elsewhere.

“The sensationalism of this is laughable,” McKay said. “What benefit does the governor have in criticizing Fairfax when he says he wants to be an economic development governor? It’s just nonsensical. It means that you’re giving up on Virginia ... that you’re really playing to a national audience.”

Youngkin would counter he’s all in on building out the workforce, moving to consolidate multiple, multimillion-dollar programs under a single agency and demanding the community college system be more nimble in crafting training courses required by industry. Youngkin, though, must reconcile that with the perception in parts of economically ravaged, usually Republican-friendly rural Virginia that he’s a job-killer.

Youngkin, with 2024 in mind and eager to inoculate himself from possible attacks by opponents for enriching himself through lucrative investments in China as a private equity executive, broke off talks with Ford Motor Co. on an EV battery factory in Pittsylvania County, once a tobacco and textile hub, that would generate more than $3.5 billion in investments and 2,500 jobs. Youngkin claimed Ford, an iconic American brand, was – through its partnership with a Chinese technology company – a front for the Communist Chinese Party.

“I think people expected corporate discipline, staying focused on the task at hand and doing everything with a certain calculus,” McKay said of Youngkin. “Instead, he’s getting the attention of a small group of Republican voters.”

A really small one, too.

The University of New Hampshire Survey Center, in a Jan. 19-23 poll of the state’s primary voters, tested 12 candidates for the Republican presidential nomination.

Youngkin was among three at 0%.