Schapiro: For the past year, stuck indoors with bound friends

It's been just over a year since Virginia politics went largely virtual because of the coronavirus. Gone are the serendipitous moments that make for intriguing stories: an overheard conversation among legislators, the strained body language of a lobbyist and unannounced meetings in the governor's office.

For safety not sanity, the political beat has been driven indoors, requiring approximations of those telling, chance encounters via telephone, email, texts and Zoom. The remote is not without real benefit, namely the opportunity to drill down on issues, ideas and individuals.

In Virginia, especially over this past year of uncertainty, that demands a fuller consideration of the past. And that requires nosing through some of the books that line this cramped corner south of the James that has passed for the office for nearly 13 months.

An incomplete and arbitrary list of the bound friends consulted since last March includes biographies of the famous-turned-infamous, sweeping compendiums, and granular examinations of specific eras and events.

As Virginia lurches toward legalization of marijuana, it is useful to consider how it lurched toward legalizing another controlled substance: alcohol. When Virginia shook off Prohibition in the 1930s, it did so in a way that would be profitable and politically realistic.