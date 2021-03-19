Schapiro: For the past year, stuck indoors with bound friends

It's been just over a year since Virginia politics went largely virtual because of the coronavirus. Gone are the serendipitous moments that make for intriguing stories: an overheard conversation among legislators, the strained body language of a lobbyist and unannounced meetings in the governor's office.
For safety not sanity, the political beat has been driven indoors, requiring approximations of those telling, chance encounters via telephone, email, texts and Zoom. The remote is not without real benefit, namely the opportunity to drill down on issues, ideas and individuals.
In Virginia, especially over this past year of uncertainty, that demands a fuller consideration of the past. And that requires nosing through some of the books that line this cramped corner south of the James that has passed for the office for nearly 13 months.
An incomplete and arbitrary list of the bound friends consulted since last March includes biographies of the famous-turned-infamous, sweeping compendiums, and granular examinations of specific eras and events.
As Virginia lurches toward legalization of marijuana, it is useful to consider how it lurched toward legalizing another controlled substance: alcohol. When Virginia shook off Prohibition in the 1930s, it did so in a way that would be profitable and politically realistic.
Thus, Virginia created its liquor monopoly, the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, selling whiskey in nondescript storefronts more sterile than they are now. Nearly 90 years ago, that was a bow to the culturally conservative voters on whom the white Democratic oligarchy relied to remain in power.
First among them was the Methodist bishop of Virginia, James Cannon Jr., subject of a 1949 biography by Virginius Dabney, editorial page editor of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "Dry Messiah: The Life of Bishop James Cannon Jr." is also the story of a powerful churchman who allegedly fell to the power of the flesh long before Jim Bakker and Jimmy Swaggart.
With the continuing focus on racial equity, accelerated by the death of George Floyd as the pandemic took root, a look back is a reminder of how far we have to go. In battling segregation through the courts and activism, Black Virginians operated from important beachheads in the law, education and journalism.
Margaret Edds, retired reporter and editorialist for The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, wrote "We Face the Dawn," an examination of Oliver Hill Sr. and Spottswood Robinson, the Black lawyers whose challenge to segregated public schools in rural Prince Edward County was folded into the case in which the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed in 1954 separate classrooms for Blacks and whites.
Edds' 2018 book should be read in tandem with her 2013 article in the Virginia Magazine of History and Biography on the letters Hill and his school teacher-wife, Bernie, exchanged between 1934 and 1936. They are an insight on Hill's early days as a civil rights lawyer and the partnership of a married couple whose work, because of segregation, often separated them for months.
In 1940, the Work Projects Administration, an employment program during the Franklin D. Roosevelt presidency to wrest the nation from the Great Depression, published "The Negro in Virginia." Despite the boundaries of segregation, a Black staff supervised by a white female editor produced a frank overview of Black life, its class and economic systems and their intersection with those of whites, and the slave experience and its aftershocks.
The book is not without controversy, most notably whether some descriptions of white brutality against slaves were sanitized. But that first-hand accounts of such violence were included in the book was, given the times, a reminder that Virginia's moonlight-and-magnolia image was built on racial oppression.
Its most prominent practitioner in the 20th century was Harry F. Byrd Sr., the governor-turned-U.S. senator whose statue on Capitol Square will be removed as part of the purge of public emblems of white supremacy, an article of faith for Byrd and his ilk.
Byrd was enormously complex, something overlooked in the heat of contemporary politics. Those complexities, including still-in-place, Byrd-imposed measures to ensure efficient, economical state government, are explained in Ronald L. Heinemann's 1996 biography, "Harry Byrd of Virginia."
That Byrd was a tightwad wasn't just about burnishing his image as a responsible steward of the public's finances. Parsimony was about limiting the public's access to essential services, such as schools. If too many Virginians, especially Blacks and poor whites, got a taste of democracy, they'd demand more. That was a threat to the conservative white patriarchy.
This enduring fear, one that shaped Virginia's politics over two centuries, is the topic of Brent Tarter's "A Saga of the New South." It is a history of a lengthy, often-forgotten fight between Virginia and its Civil War-breakaway sibling, West Virginia, over their respective shares of transportation debt amassed when the two states were still one.
The dispute was finally settled in 1919, as the nation suffered through the Spanish Flu pandemic — a deadly echo of which would strike a century later.
