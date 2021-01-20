Schapiro: For Va. GOP, the Trump hangover begins

No Republican should know this better than Del. Kirk Cox of Colonial Heights.

In July 2019, as speaker, Cox literally stood with Trump in Williamsburg for the 400th anniversary of representative government in the New World. That Trump, by way of his devotion to dictators, had appeared to legitimize authoritarian government would — four months later — contribute to the Republican loss of the General Assembly, returning Cox to the back benches of the House of Delegates.

Attempting a comeback as a candidate for governor, Cox still stands in Trump’s perilous shadow.

To win the Republican nomination and be viable for November, he faces a daunting task. He must find a way to remain true to the problem-solving wing of the party from which he emerged 30 years ago and reach out to the problem-causing Trump ilk — see: censure-risking state Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield — that for the past four years has further narrowed the GOP’s appeal.

This past Monday, with the state Capitol locked down because of fears of violence by soulmates of the Trump-incited mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop Pence and Congress from ratifying Biden’s election, Cox managed a measured swing at the small number of gun-toting, far-right extremists who marched on the Jefferson-designed statehouse.