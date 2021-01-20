Schapiro: For Va. GOP, the Trump hangover begins

About the same time three Republican lawmakers in Richmond were publicly urging Mike Pence to defile the U.S. Constitution by blocking the election of President Joe Biden, a Republican lawyer in Richmond was privately counseling the then-vice president to defend the Constitution by affirming Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.
The seditious suggestion of Dels. Dave LaRock of Loudoun, Mark Coles of Spotsylvania and Ronnie Campbell of Rockbridge would cost them their seats, respectively on the transportation, elections and courts committees. It had the Democratic House Speaker, Eileen Filler-Corn from blue Fairfax, seeing red. She used her absolute control over committee assignments to make absolutely clear the trio was out of line.
Richard Cullen, Pence’s personal lawyer since the Mueller investigation into Russia’s assist of Donald Trump in 2016, joined a clutch of attorneys in arguing Pence’s only option was to defy Trump, upholding the Electoral College. Pence would do just that, citing ahead of time in a letter to Congress the research of such respected conservative legal eagles as Mike Luttig, ex-judge of the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Caught in the middle of this conflict between lawlessness and lawfulness — and weakened by it: Virginia Republicans desperate to restore their relevance in this year’s statewide and legislative elections. It demands they be contortionists, separating themselves from Trump without appearing to do so. The strategy didn’t work while Trump was in office. There’s no guarantee it will now that he’s out.
No Republican should know this better than Del. Kirk Cox of Colonial Heights.
In July 2019, as speaker, Cox literally stood with Trump in Williamsburg for the 400th anniversary of representative government in the New World. That Trump, by way of his devotion to dictators, had appeared to legitimize authoritarian government would — four months later — contribute to the Republican loss of the General Assembly, returning Cox to the back benches of the House of Delegates.
Attempting a comeback as a candidate for governor, Cox still stands in Trump’s perilous shadow.
To win the Republican nomination and be viable for November, he faces a daunting task. He must find a way to remain true to the problem-solving wing of the party from which he emerged 30 years ago and reach out to the problem-causing Trump ilk — see: censure-risking state Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield — that for the past four years has further narrowed the GOP’s appeal.
This past Monday, with the state Capitol locked down because of fears of violence by soulmates of the Trump-incited mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop Pence and Congress from ratifying Biden’s election, Cox managed a measured swing at the small number of gun-toting, far-right extremists who marched on the Jefferson-designed statehouse.
The Boogaloo Boys weren’t protesters but provocateurs, and they’re “not welcome at our Capitol,” tweeted Cox, who, during two decades of largely uninterrupted Republican legislative hegemony, supported opening buildings controlled by the General Assembly to the pistol-packing set. That form of hospitality has since been undone by Filler-Corn fiat.
The Republican embrace of Trump endures even when it comes to the coronavirus that Trump had pooh-poohed and which has killed about 5,800 people here, including a GOP senator, Ben Chafin, from a Trump stronghold, Southwest Virginia.
Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, speaking remotely Tuesday — the House is meeting virtually because of the pandemic — criticized Gov. Ralph Northam’s management of COVID-19. She made a case against the Democrat that sounded much like the one he has made against Trump: That because of crummy communications and lazy logistics, shots aren’t getting into people’s arms. Virginia was 46th among the states in vaccinations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As the plague drags toward its first anniversary, Republicans are beginning to find some common ground with Democrats. Legislators increasingly are one in channeling the frustration of parents and students that more hasn’t been done to get kids back in the classroom and away from their computers. At least those who have them — an economic and, often, racial inequity spotlighted by the outbreak.
Cox has standing on these issues, as a retired government teacher for whom the Trump-inspired insurrection could be a semester-long lesson in politics and policy.
Cullen and the rest of the Pence team didn’t have that much time.
With pressure building on Pence to upend the Electoral College in favor of Trump — there was Trump, himself; a lawsuit by a Republican congressman; and a lecture, of sorts, by a law school dean who declared the vice president had such authority — the scramble was on to sort out this constitutional question. That the dean, John Eastman, had been a clerk to Luttig provided an opening for Cullen and Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, scion of a prominent GOP family in Virginia Beach.
Luttig was contacted, asked to consider the issue raised by his former protégé, supplied the answer on which Pence would act Jan. 6 and, then, neutralized the opposition as Trump used to — via Twitter.
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Listen to his podcast, Capitol Chat, on Richmond.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter, @RTDSchapiro. Listen to his analysis at 8:45 a.m. Friday on VPM News, 88.9 FM.