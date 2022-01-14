Schapiro: For Virginia, a political transition defined by the politicians' anxiety

Youngkin could give voters beyond Virginia an opportunity Monday to judge for themselves.

In his first State of the Commonwealth message, he will address the legislature in the late afternoon rather than the customary time, 7 p.m. This way, recorded coverage of the speech might not only lead local newscasts across the state but be available through the evening to national outlets, such as Youngkin-favored Fox. He’d also have time to do a live-shot or two.

This celebratory stuff is a distraction, albeit brief, from the disruption synonymous with the transfer of power from one party to the other.

Across the bureaucracy, Democrat-appointed agency heads — some of whom quit rather than be replaced — were told in the run-up to the Youngkin inaugural, either in person, by correspondence or, some cases, news release, that the new regime no longer required their services. This qualified many for separation pay under a program Democrats fashioned in response to an expensive house-cleaning by Allen after his election for governor in 1993.