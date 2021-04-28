Schapiro: For whom Virginia redistricting tolls

That said, the commission is at work — it again met virtually this past Monday — and it could submit to the legislature by late fall or early winter a fresh House map that, if approved, would be in effect for 2023, when the Senate also will be decided.

Those new House lines, according to murmurings in legal and political circles, might inspire a court challenge by Democrats if they lose control of the chamber this year running in those out-of-date districts. Republicans need a net gain of six seats to flip the House.

Democrats ran on a promise to depoliticize redistricting but, on winning back the legislature, largely opposed the reform measure many of them had favored. They could attempt — in hopes of regaining their majority — to force what both parties hoped to avoid: a special election in 2022 in districts that, under the state constitution, were supposed to be in place in 2021. The effect: three consecutive elections — in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

That has not happened since the 1981 redistricting. A special election in 1982 was ordered by a federal court as punishment because judges said the Democrat-controlled General Assembly had violated since-weakened federal law by deliberately diluting the voting strength of Black Virginians with House boundaries that protected white incumbents. The upshot: elections in 1981, 1982 and 1983.