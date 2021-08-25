Schapiro: For Youngkin, shots in arm are pain somewhere else

Glenn Youngkin's position on COVID-19 vaccinations in Carolina-blue Virginia is the same one that got Donald Trump booed at the former president's rally in Crimson-red Alabama.
An opponent of mandatory jabs, increasingly the rule in Virginia's public and private sectors, Youngkin says they should be voluntary - this being the land of the free and the home of the brave. The Republican nominee for governor says he has been vaccinated and is hoping - not recommending, not urging - that inoculation-averse supporters do the same.
This is another of Youngkin's tricky high-wire acts - performed without a net.
It is one in which he doesn't want to terrify the voters he needs to win but who have little in common: those in the libertarian countryside who consider the vaccine a matter of personal freedom and those in the liberal suburbs who consider the vaccine a matter of life and death.
Along the Potomac River, in Fairfax County, the state's largest locality and one of its most Democratic, 60% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Along the North Carolina line, in Patrick County, among the state's smaller localities and one of its most Republican, the full-vaccination rate is 33%.
This is about as far as Youngkin will go on the issue, though how he got there is an issue itself. Youngkin wants to draw a contrast with Terry McAuliffe; depict him as a nanny state Democrat because, as of Monday, he declared himself all-in on compulsory shots to crush a virus surging anew, feeding on the unvaccinated.
In February, three months before winning the GOP nomination, Youngkin was vaccine-friendly. He told Chris Saxman, a former Republican legislator-turned-political handicapper: "And in 10 short months two vaccines, if not more, were delivered that are nearly 100% effective. And they were delivered with military-like precision to the doorsteps of Virginia."
By June, having gotten his shots, Youngkin gave a shout-out to vaccine skeptics. Appearing on conservative Jeff Katz's radio show, Youngkin said their reasons for refusing the vaccine include religious, "And we should allow them to express their own liberty in doing that.” Religious and health exemptions are included in some of the mandatory vaccination policies adopted across the state, though those who receive them must undergo testing.
And on Wednesday, Youngkin - to Trump Virginia cheerleader John Fredericks - went further, predicting another lockdown, adding, "I believe that we have to just respect people's ability to express their liberty to say, 'No, I'm not going to get this vaccine for whatever reason.' "
Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, gets that Youngkin wants it both ways but wonders if the Republican is missing a beat: that in this nationally watched referendum on 'rona response, the passion animating anti-vaxers is being overtaken by the anger of pro-vaxers.
The latter - having been inoculated, having bowed to restored mask mandates - are furious that things - having gotten better - are now taking a turn for the worse because the former's resistance to the vaccine, paired with the delta variant, could mean schools again close, businesses again lay off workers.
That bleak scenario could have bright consequences for Youngkin.
It could validate his argument that all is not well in Virginia, despite happy talk from Democrats about an economic bounce-back that produced a giant, $2.6 billion surplus, federal COVID-19 aid that allowed for historic investments, such as broadband, and CNBC's affirmation of the state's status as the best place for business.
Meantime, Youngkin is attempting to do to McAuliffe what McAuliffe is trying to do to him: Hang him with his own words. And in a recent caught-on-video moment, McAuliffe - because of his habit of hyperbole - may have unintentionally assisted his adversary.
Appearing at a health care technology conference in Las Vegas, where McAuliffe also attended a fundraising reception, the former governor - in what would become Fox News-distributed red meat for anti-vaxers - seemed to suggest shaming is a way to get people inoculated.
"Until we make it hard for people to get on planes or go to movie theaters, people just aren't going to do it," said McAuliffe. "We can't force them, we're not going door to door, but you make life difficult."
Here's betting, though, that this issue wouldn't be difficult for Youngkin, were he still leading the private-equity behemoth, Carlyle Group.
Responding to market pressures - as distinct from the political pressures he is now facing - Youngkin might have easily gone along with the company's decision, reported in June, to require all employees be vaccinated to return to the office next month.
The campaign dismisses that as a hypothetical.
Rozell isn't so sure.
"That would be the face he wears there," said Rozell, referring to Youngkin, the high-flyer on Wall Street. "That would be a different face than the one he wears as a candidate for governor - a candidate who has to appeal to those, who unfortunately, reject the reliability of the vaccine and wearing a mask."
