Schapiro: For Youngkin, shots in arm are pain somewhere else

Glenn Youngkin's position on COVID-19 vaccinations in Carolina-blue Virginia is the same one that got Donald Trump booed at the former president's rally in Crimson-red Alabama.

An opponent of mandatory jabs, increasingly the rule in Virginia's public and private sectors, Youngkin says they should be voluntary - this being the land of the free and the home of the brave. The Republican nominee for governor says he has been vaccinated and is hoping - not recommending, not urging - that inoculation-averse supporters do the same.

This is another of Youngkin's tricky high-wire acts - performed without a net.

It is one in which he doesn't want to terrify the voters he needs to win but who have little in common: those in the libertarian countryside who consider the vaccine a matter of personal freedom and those in the liberal suburbs who consider the vaccine a matter of life and death.

Along the Potomac River, in Fairfax County, the state's largest locality and one of its most Democratic, 60% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Along the North Carolina line, in Patrick County, among the state's smaller localities and one of its most Republican, the full-vaccination rate is 33%.