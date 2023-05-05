Former Gov. Doug Wilder's independence is a reminder of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's dependence on an ugly issue.

Wilder, the nation's first elected Black governor, is furious that Youngkin's top aide on racial and cultural matters declared that diversity, equity and inclusion are "dead." Wilder says the aide should be fired and that the incident suggests Youngkin, whom Wilder all but endorsed in 2021, enraging fellow Democrats, is tone deaf on race.

Wilder said in a front-page interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, "Gov. Youngkin needs to fire him. That's what you do when somebody isn't doing his job."

The aide, Martin Brown, the rare Black Republican who also stoked controversy working for two earlier GOP governors, made his incendiary remarks during a diversity training program for staff at the Virginia Military Institute, a taxpayer-supported college in Lexington wrestling with the twin legacies of racial and gender segregation.

It is no coincidence Brown said what he did at VMI, given Youngkin's continuing appeal — first as a nominee and now as a state chief executive flirting with a presidential candidacy — to the fears and anger of white voters in Virginia and beyond threatened by the post-George Floyd struggle to re-balance society's scales.

VMI is a free-fire zone in this effort, ensuring that Brown's utterance — made as a principal Youngkin surrogate — would become a shout, one heard loud and clear by the anti-woke audience outside the crenelated walls of a military college opened to Black people in 1968 and women in 1997, in both instances at the point of legal-legislative bayonet.

It is in Youngkin's best interest to elevate sensitivity on race because — as shown by his squeaker victory over Terry McAuliffe — it can elevate the enthusiasm of GOP voters, perhaps hastening in November restoration of complete Republican dominance of the state legislature. That would generate fresh national attention for Youngkin.

It is also in Wilder's best interest to elevate sensitivity on race because — as shown by his half-century in politics — it burnishes his legacy as the pioneer who razed electoral obstacles to Black people by asking discomfiting questions and cunningly challenging conventional wisdom. That demands Wilder is ultimately beholden to no one other than himself.

Two years ago, this manifested itself in Wilder's refusal to support McAuliffe for governor, a move seemingly more personal than partisan. Into that vacuum would step Youngkin, embracing as his own Wilder's advocacy for greater funding for historically Black colleges and universities — and suddenly looking a bit less threatening to minority voters.

But when Youngkin's rhetoric became reality, Wilder — at 92, still likely to outlive many of his enemies — must have found himself in a difficult position, reconciling his proven record of racial advancement with Youngkin's perceived record of racial retreat. Legacy, like a date with the gallows, concentrates the mind wonderfully.

Rather than being thrown on defense, having to explain Youngkin's disputed additional dollars for HBCUs — they were branded underwhelming by Black legislators — and his bid to sanitize Virginia's troubled racial history by rewriting public school curricula, Wilder finally did what he does best: play offense.

This can reinforce Wilder's reputation for unreliability. At least that's what those adversely affected by his unique blend of self-determination, self-sufficiency and self-reliance would argue. It's often said you're better off with Wilder as an enemy than a friend because that way you're not surprised when he turns on you.

It's a bitter lesson that Youngkin, who has described Wilder as his mentor, may be learning for the first time. But Youngkin had it coming. For Wilder, Brown's pronouncement at VMI was the perfect opportunity to assert his independence and help put in clearer focus the sharp teeth behind Youngkin's smiley face MAGA-ism.

This is not a fair match. Youngkin's got to know that he can't win a debate over diversity, equity and inclusion — DEI — with the guy who is a living monument to all three. Wilder's been doing politics for a long time — and doing it very well. He appreciates that often it is better to be feared. Youngkin, who wants to be liked, should be scared — very scared.

Wilder took his first swing at Youngkin via The Times-Dispatch, echoing Democratic legislators — white and of color — who said Brown had gone too far in saying, "Let’s take a moment right now to kill that cow. DEI is dead.” Youngkin's office said Democrats wanted to "cancel" Brown for "challenging the groupthink of the progressive left’s pursuit of equity at any cost."

Then, Wilder appeared on WRVA radio, telling the conservative talk-show host John Reid that Brown, who as Gov. Bob McDonnell's social services director in 2011 urged his agency's oversight board to ban adoptions by same-sex couples, had no experience in issues of fairness.

His voice climbing a note in disbelief — a sure sign to longtime Wilder watchers that he was ticked off — he said, "This is who you hire to deal with a problem that has plagued our state? ... No, we are not living in the days of Stonewall Jackson or Robert E. Lee. Let's act like it."

Don't look to Youngkin to dial back on his anti-woke shtick. The stakes are too high. He needs to keep Republicans jazzed for the General Assembly elections, the outcome of which will shape his future in Richmond and whether he has one in Washington, D.C.

But another Virginia governor adjusted his thinking on diversity when politics demanded it — and he survived: Doug Wilder, who in 1990 refused to throw the weight of his office behind the drive to open VMI to women. The school, he said, "has been too good for too long for me to intervene now."

Wilder would surrender on co-education at VMI, ultimately finding it impossible — as a symbol of the progress — to be seen as standing against it. Besides, Wilder had other plans.

He would be running for president.

