Schapiro: Front-line Va. Democrat readies for her close-up

“You’ll have to watch,” Elaine Luria said with a note of amusement when asked what to expect from her ripped-from-the-headlines, made-for-TV-moment as a Trump tormentor.

Luria is a two-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Virginia’s defense-rich southeastern coastal corner whose chances for a third term may be entirely out of her hands and could decide control of Congress. A Democrat from a swing district, Luria has to answer for Joe Biden, inflation and gasoline prices, which are falling but still steep.

As a front-line candidate — that’s consultant speak for imperiled — Luria is an even bigger target for Republicans because of her big assignment: a seat on the House 1/6 committee, which is laying out in granular detail the who, what, when, where and how of the deadly, Donald Trump-incited attack on Congress aimed at reversing Biden’s victory for president.

And, now, Luria is readying for her close-up, laying out in prime time Thursday — with Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of two Republicans on the committee, both harsh Trump critics — a minute-by-minute account of Trump’s activities, or lack thereof, in the White House as rioters swarmed through the U.S. Capitol.

Call the Luria-Kinzinger televised presentation a tick-tock — one that will fill out a 187-minute gap in the 1/6 narrative in which a petulant, self-pitying Trump, witnesses have told the committee, refused appeals by aides and family members to condemn the violence and did so only after more than three hours of mayhem.

Though Republicans dismiss the hearings as the partisan equivalent of summer reruns, Luria is promising a fresh look at Trump’s “state of mind,” that the president, in his speech at the Ellipse, intended to agitate a throng of supporters, some of whom he knew were armed, and that “he did absolutely nothing to stop this.”

The hearing Thursday — possibly the last of the investigation’s first phase — has elevated significance if only because of yet another surprise: the suspicious disappearance of Jan. 5 and 6, 2021, text messages by Secret Service agents assigned to Trump. The messages might have been a rich source of information for the Luria-Kinzinger briefing.

For Luria, this is publicity that politicians ordinarily die for: millions of eyeballs and ears — in the 2nd District of Virginia and beyond — tuned to the most consequential congressional hearings since the summer of 1973, when a U.S. Senate inquiry connected Richard Nixon to the Watergate burglary, forcing him from the presidency the following year.

Nearly a half-century later, Republicans are betting that the 1/6 investigation can help kill Luria’s reelection, that despite the committee’s seven hearings and its numerous findings, voters want to move on and are more concerned about an economy that — like the soon-to-be-80-year-old Biden — just seems to shuffle.

Luria, in a telephone interview Tuesday, said that’s the not the message she’s getting from voters as she moves about a newly reconfigured 2nd District, at the heart of which is Virginia Beach, the politically competitive hometown she shares with her Republican opponent and fellow Navy veteran, state Sen. Jen Kiggans.

Referring to the attack as a “failed coup,” Luria said, “No matter where I go, the very first thing people say to me is ‘Thank you for your work on the committee’ and ‘I didn’t know how bad things were.’ “

Luria also said, “All the things that led up to [the attack] are important to understand” — not just because ... it speaks to Trump’s attempt to instill mistrust in the electoral system for personal gain, but that another 1/6 could occur if physical and procedural safeguards to the political process aren’t strengthened.”

Though our politics couldn’t be more different than those of the Watergate era — Republicans, many now Trump enablers, were capable of shame over Nixon’s apparent law-breaking — could it be that Luria is rewarded for her role in the 1/6 inquiry, much as a Virginia Republican was in 1974 for his courage in voting to impeach Nixon?

Caldwell Butler was elected in 1972 on Nixon’s coattails, winning in the heavily Republican, Blue Ridge-anchored 6th District of western Virginia. Two years later, as a member of the House Judiciary Committee, Butler would be disgusted by Nixon’s behavior and declared that impeachment was the only option.

Even Butler’s mother figured he was done for, but he was re-elected — the first of four times — having become a hero for doing what Republican congressional incumbents and candidates have refused to do during the endless and exhausting Trump embarrassments: put principle ahead of party.

That includes Kiggans, who used to describe herself as a “normal Republican.” She has refused to acknowledge Biden as the legitimate winner of the 2020 election. Kiggans also supported a failed amendment to the state budget to spend $70 million on a full audit of the Virginia presidential results.

Republicans would tell you their base expects no less. But in a toss-up district such as the 2nd, a balancing act is required. So, post-primary, Kiggans is pivoting from obeisance to Trump to alignment with supposedly less threatening GOP figures such as Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who spent part of his youth in Virginia Beach and carried the city last year.

Guilt by association will remain a potent weapon in the Luria-Kiggans contest. The former will pound the latter as Trump’s chosen instrument — one who, post-Roe, is hostile to abortion rights. Luria gets it nonstop from Kiggans over her fealty to Biden and role in one-party government.

That Luria’s a patsy for national Democrats may not be the easiest sell for Kiggans, given that Luria has twice broken with the White House for more money for national defense — $25 billion last year, $37 billion this year. That’s about bringing home the bacon in a district thick with active-duty and retired military.

But are voters watching that as closely as the 1/6 hearing in which Luria is making more than a cameo?