Schapiro: Frosh governor faces challenges that vex veterans

Also, a narrowly divided General Assembly demands Youngkin convert enemies to allies. Good luck with that.

Unless Youngkin, following Gilmore’s lead, dangles a high-paying administration job for a Senate Democrat to give up a seat that Republicans might win, tying the chamber, 20-20, and weaponizing the tie-breaking vote of the GOP lieutenant governor, Winsome Sears.

Master the facts. The Virginia Constitution is more about limiting power than expanding it. Youngkin cannot — as he vowed he would — ban, by executive order, critical race theory from public school classrooms. Never mind, it’s not taught. Education policy, under our constitution, requires collaboration: a governor who appoints a superintendent and state Board of Education and a legislature that pays for schools.

And doing away with the grocery tax — an idea on which Republicans and Democrats should agree — is easier said than done, given that the $500 million-plus it generates annually goes to such general services as education and is shared by state and local government. Fearing Son of Car Tax — the Gilmore-pushed rollback in 1998 that threatened local revenue — cities and counties will want to know how to make up money lost to food-tax repeal.