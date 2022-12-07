Schapiro: Fuss over legislature's calendar could make for long days

Since before the election, lobbyists and lawmakers have been quietly prattling about the possibility – albeit remote - that the fast-approaching 2023 General Assembly could run 30 days rather than the usual 46.

An abbreviated session, once the norm, is not without advantages: People could get back to their lives, careers and families sooner. Candidates for the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate could begin their campaigns sooner. News organizations could start covering other stuff sooner.

Circulating mostly within the House Republican and Democratic caucuses, murmurings about a truncated gathering of the legislature are not about policy; they’re about politics. It's procedural arcana, for sure, meaning little to ordinary Virginians. Lawmakers, dopers when it comes to process, get high on it.

If you’re a Republican – a member of the slender, restored House majority – this is about calling the Democrats’ bluff, forcing them to consider such perilous election-year consequences as possibly adjourning without a state budget. This occurred in 2001, when a Republican family feud over taxes and spending helped Democrats take back the governorship.

If you’re a Democrat – still smarting from losing the House in 2021 after only two years in charge – this is about revenge for Republicans trying in 2021 to cap the session at 30 days because the General Assembly had met nearly non-stop in 2020, initially to deal with the pandemic.

"They thought that it was a great idea two years ago and maybe they can get everything done in four weeks," said Del. Mark Sickles of Fairfax, a senior member of the budget-writing House Appropriations Committee. "We can test their theory."

The work-around then for Democrats is now available to Republicans: Looking to a governor of their party – Glenn Youngkin - to call the legislature into special session, one that could begin as soon as the regular, albeit trimmed, get-together ends. The upshot: the cobbled equivalent of a 46-day session.

This happened in 2021. Denied by Republicans the required two-thirds vote in each chamber to extend the session from the constitutionally limited 30 days to 46, Democrats turned to Gov. Ralph Northam to direct legislators to continue the people’s business.

Though he's a newbie governor approaching his first anniversary in office, Youngkin knows of special sessions. He called the legislature back after its regular session earlier this year to complete the budget and tax cuts, which he'll push for again in 2023.

Some background: In odd-numbered years, such as 2023, the General Assembly – under the Virginia Constitution adopted in 1971 - is supposed to meet for only 30 days.

The main reason for a month-long session – this was the thinking a half-century ago – was because a full, two-year budget had been adopted during a 60-day session a year earlier – an even-numbered year – lawmakers would merely tweak an existing spending plan, requiring less time.

With Virginia growing, becoming more suburban and more diverse, so, too, were the problems facing the state. Solutions required more time. Sixty-seven votes in the 100-member House and 27 in the 40-seat Senate meant those odd-year sessions could run 46 days.

"There's a reason Hunter Andrews and Ed Willey, John Warren Cooke, Tom Moss and those guys put that in there," said Senate Democratic Majority Leader Dick Saslaw of Fairfax, referring to some of the legislature's Democratic titans from second half of the 20th century, all of whom favored the 46-day provision.

Forty-six-day sessions became the norm, with the required vote for them a formality.

“This is my 30th session,” said House Republican Majority Leader Terry Kilgore of Scott County, “and I’ve never not voted to go to 46 days.”

Except in 2021 – a House and gubernatorial election year that proved glorious for the GOP.

When the General Assembly convened that January, House and Senate Republicans wanted to make a point that, with Democrats in total control of state government after installing majorities in the House and Senate in 2019, legislative sessions had become endless.

Lawmakers were working overtime – socially distanced and virtually – in response to COVID-19. Then, there were the racial, cultural and legal aftershocks of the killing of George Floyd while in police custody. They included civil unrest in Richmond and other Virginia cities.

In 2020, the General Assembly - a part-time body whose members live and work among the people they serve - met a total of 149 days, nearly half the year. At $40,000 a day, the cost of that marathon adds up to real money: nearly $6 million, roughly a quarter of what Youngkin steered from his personal fortune to his campaign for governor.

On policy and politics, the stakes are high in 2023.

Gambling, housing, taxes, guns, same-sex marriage, educational standards and appointments to high-profile agencies are some of the issues with which lawmakers will busy themselves. Midterm elections for House and Senate will determine control of both and whether Youngkin has momentum or is immobilized during his last two years as governor.

That assumes, he's not too busy campaigning for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Which presumably is one reason House Democrats are toying with the idea of forcing a 30-day session. It's a scheme for calling attention to Youngkin's preoccupation with national office and his Republican enablers in the General Assembly.

Maybe it's also a way for the House Democratic minority leader, Don Scott of Portsmouth - installed after Eileen Filler Corn of Fairfax was toppled in a coup by younger, more aggressively liberal Democrats - to prove his bona fides. Scott dismisses Republicans' claims that he - not them - is spoiling for a 30-day session.

"It's unfortunate that folks start these rumors," he said via text.

It takes two to tango; that is the Democrat-controlled Senate would have go along with a 30-day gambit. And Saslaw, noting it's for naught if Youngkin calls a special session, has no interest in gamesmanship: "That's no way to run an organization."