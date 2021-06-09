Schapiro: Getting off on the right foot by not going too far left

She said time and again she was running to become the nation’s first Black female governor — ditto former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William County, who placed second — but McClellan also emphasized her credentials as a lawyer for a telecom giant and a 16-year legislative record in which she helped settle issues corporate, social and economic.

That centrist tendency was affirmed, too, in Democratic legislative primaries.

Several of the party’s peskiest liberal incumbents — Ibraheem Samirah of Fairfax and Lee Carter of Prince William and Mark Levine of Alexandria, defeated, respectively, for the gubernatorial and lieutenant governor’s nominations — were denied renomination to the House of Delegates in favor of opponents considered more practical, less pugilistic.

McAuliffe, too, straddled the often-uneasy philosophical boundary between the party’s moderates and its restive liberals, who draw their strength from younger, Generation X and millennial voters, two slices of the electorate that, combined, nearly match baby boomers in number and are poised to soon overtake them.

The breadth of McAuliffe’s win suggests that he was supported Tuesday by an ample portion of these younger voters, most of whom live in the state’s eastern cities and suburbs.