Schapiro: Getting Youngkin's attention with a jab to his ego

In a 4-minute, 41-second floor speech on Jan. 26, Del. Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, apparently got Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s attention with four words: “not a Christian” and “incompetence.”

These are not words Youngkin wants to hear — not as the former head of an investment colossus who has an estimated net worth of $470 million according to Forbes and who built his own church because he couldn’t countenance the liberal vibe of his old one.

Almost immediately after Scott unloaded on Youngkin, who had heard the remarks on the House of Delegates audio feed, the Republican asked the legislator to his office. Scott would be busy in a committee meeting. So Youngkin, in an unusual departure from gubernatorial protocol, went to Scott’s office, where the two — along with two other Black Democratic delegates, Jeff Bourne of Richmond and Lamont Bagby of Henrico — conferred privately for about 40 minutes.

Youngkin’s staff won’t say much about the meeting; only that the governor and Scott — both of whom had attended that morning a prayer meeting at which forgiveness was discussed — could disagree without being disagreeable.

Scott, who let Youngkin have it again Monday after a new poll showed the governor under water with Virginians a month into his four-year term, clearly hit Youngkin where it hurts in that first speech by challenging two defining features of the Youngkin persona: Religious faith and managerial acumen.

Scott, now in his second term, cast doubt on both, arguing that Youngkin’s emphasis on racially and culturally divisive issues will mean trouble for the self-styled God-fearing CEO.

Scott, along with fellow Portsmouth Democrat Louise Lucas, the Senate president pro tempore, comprise a de facto hit squad that has given — online, on the air and in print — a face and voice to a dispirited party stunned it was shut out last November for the three statewide offices it had held since 2014, and that it lost the House, which it had only taken back in 2019 along with the Virginia Senate.

Also, that it’s two Portsmouth pols tormenting Youngkin speaks to the city’s long history of sending to the state Capitol colorful, strong-willed characters, some of whom survived brushes with the law that further endeared them to their voters, magnifying their influence in the General Assembly.

Put another way: Portsmouth is a no-BS underdog town with a memorable bite.

Eva Teig Hardy, who moved to the city from Egypt at age 13, says, speaking metaphorically: “There’s a playground in Hampton Roads” and the people of Portsmouth “are the kids who grew up with very little and had to fight their way to the top.”

Hardy was the top aide to Richard J. Davis, the city’s reform mayor in the 1970s, before her state government and corporate careers in Richmond. “Norfolk is the aristocracy; Virginia Beach, the nouveau riche. Chesapeake is a blend of both.”

A blue-collar — and reliably blue — town, where local politics is a blood sport, Portsmouth was represented for years by Del. Johnny Joannou and Sen. Willard Moody. The former aligned with Republican anti-taxers. The latter was an advocate for trade unionists, some of whom he represented in railroad injury cases that, by law, were heard in the friendliest of courts: Portsmouth’s. Joannou and Moody also were cleared in a ticket-fixing ruse.

Del. Cleaves Manning was a tenacious budget negotiator, whose perceived high-handedness cost him his seat to Kenny Melvin. Both became judges. Ditto Billy Moore, a member of the House with an occasionally ribald sense of humor. Dick Davis would become lieutenant governor in the 1981 Democratic sweep. His former law partner, Bill Spong, was a U.S. senator defeated in 1972 after a single term because he had the audacity to be a moderate on social issues.

Lucas, a single mother and shipyard worker who ran community services programs before going into private business, was first elected in 1991.

She was blunt and hard-hitting then and remains so. Lucas takes pride in having been thrown out of the governor’s office in 1992 by its then-occupant, Doug Wilder. He told her she had to vote for a tax on hospitals to erase a Medicaid shortfall because, if he hadn’t tweaked the Senate redistricting plan to create additional Black districts, Lucas would have never been elected. Things got testy when Lucas replied she’d put thousands of miles on her car, campaigning across the district but never saw Wilder anywhere plumping for Democrats.

Scott, among six children raised by a single mother in a small town outside Houston, was on his way to a law career when he was busted in a drug-conspiracy investigation, convicted in federal court and sentenced to 10 years in prison, of which he served 7½.

After prison, he worked for a firm that operated federal job-training programs — a job that brought him to Hampton Roads. Scott’s rights were restored by Gov. Bob McDonnell, a Republican, in 2014, when Scott also passed the lawyer-licensing exam. The following year, Scott was sworn in as a lawyer by Bernard Goodwyn, now chief justice of the Virginia Supreme Court.

In another way, Scott is close with another judge: Johnny Morrison of Portsmouth, to whom he donated a kidney.

In their division of labor, Scott talks the talk about Youngkin while Lucas toys with him on Twitter, surpassing the governor in followers, 57,400 to 54,300. The metropolitan, multi-hued Democratic base delights in the antics of both. The jabs — oratorical and digital — are a morale boost for the rank and file but it’s not clear they move voters, whom the Christopher Newport University Wason Center poll suggests are cooling to Youngkin.

The survey showed Virginians sharply divided on Youngkin’s performance since taking office on Jan. 15: 43% disapproved, 41% approved and 16% were undecided. Scott pegged his latest broadside on Youngkin to the poll: “It’s hard to be this bad, this fast.”

The findings, which also indicated Youngkin stands to the right of many voters on a slew of issues, alarmed Team Youngkin, at minimum, as a public relations problem. The governor’s campaign pollster took to Twitter, attempting to discredit the findings.

“I’m just asking him to be accountable,” Scott, nursing a bottle of Coca-Cola, told me, noting that I was sitting on the very spot on a settee in Scott’s office where Youngkin sat last month.

“The polls are telling him that if he was the CFO of a Virginia company with a 41% approval rating, he’d be fired. And the board of directors would probably fire him without severance with this performance.”